"I am Team Double Crowning": Fans want both Anetra and Sasha to win RuPaul's Drag Race season 15

On March 31, RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 aired its 14th episode, which featured Emmy-winning host RuPaul Charles and judges Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews deciding which queens would make the “Grand Finale” on April 14.

Following Loosey's elimination, the four remaining queens in the last episode were Anetra, Luxx, Mistress, and Sasha. During the music video challenge, queens witnessed many ups and downs, and the judges faced many tough decisions.

After the results were announced, Sasha Colby won her fourth challenge, while Luxx Noir London was in the safe spot. Both of these contestants will be there for the grand finale. The contestants who finished last include Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Anetra. Although usually contestants are eliminated in each episode, this episode featured zero eliminations.

Anetra and Mistress Isabelle Brooks were saved by host RuPaul Charles and advanced to the next round. A new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 will premiere on April 7, 2023, and fans can't wait to see what the season has in store.

There is even speculation about who will win this season as fans share their favorite contestants. One fan on Twitter hopes that both Anetra and Sasha take the crown.

There has been a lot of discussion among fans regarding who should win this season's crown. On Twitter, fans of the show started "#TeamSasha" and "#TeamAnetra" to support their favorite queen. Though Sasha Colby has won previous episodes' challenges, Anetra is not far behind this season.

Take a look at how some fans on Twitter are debating about this season's winner:

Ema_Spears_Targaryen @EmanueleMeneleo #rupaulsdragrace I can't take a decision about this season winner, so I have one thing to say .... #TeamShanetra , just kidding, they are my favourite ones, they slayed the competition and broke the house down... #TeamSasha or #TeamAnetra , may the best of them win #dragrace I can't take a decision about this season winner, so I have one thing to say .... #TeamShanetra , just kidding, they are my favourite ones, they slayed the competition and broke the house down... #TeamSasha or #TeamAnetra, may the best of them win #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/wpX6TpB9Y6

Episode 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 is scheduled to air on April 7, 2023

Looking at each contestant's stats this season, the four standing have achieved some pretty good results. In episode 14, Sasha had the most maxi challenge wins, which included the infomercial, the ball, the celebrity interview, and the music video. Anetra followed Sasha with three maxi challenges, the talent show, the musical, and the makeover.

For the other contestants, Luxx has two wins, one in the design challenge and one in the stand-up comedy competition. The Mistress, on the other hand, only won one award for her acting in "The Daytona Wind 2."

According to the judges, Sasha is the only contestant who has never reached the bottom. Luxx and Mistress reached the bottom once, while Anetra was at the bottom twice. Anetra's weakest performance was seen in her stand-up comedy trial against Marcia Marcia Marcia.

During this season's RuPaul's Drag Race, the winner will be crowned "America's Next Drag Superstar" and receive a grand prize of $200,000. The official synopsis for season 15 reads as follows:

"In this Emmy award-winning cultural sensation, drag queens compete to become America's Next Drag Superstar in the world's premier pageant, where host RuPaul and an all-star panel judge challenges in acting, fashion and beyond."

The next episode of RuPaul's Drag Race will air on MTV on April 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. There is not much information about the show's next episode, so fans will have to wait until the premiere.

The latest episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race can be seen on MTV, YouTube, TV, and other streaming channels, such as Pluto TV, Hulu, and the CBS app.

