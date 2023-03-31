What time will RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 14 air on MTV? Release date, time, and preview

Only four contestants are left in RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, and it won't be long before viewers learn who will be America's next drag superstar. Titled Blame It On The Edit, episode 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 will air on MTV at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on March 31, 2023. It is. There will also be a space-themed music video for this episode, featuring a collaboration between the contestants and RuPaul.

As the show gets tougher, the four Drag Queens must showcase fantastic performances to stay in the competition and avoid elimination. Among the four queens left are Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Sasha Colby.

According to the show's official synopsis:

"In this Emmy award-winning cultural sensation, drag queens compete to become America's Next Drag Superstar in the world's premier pageant, where host RuPaul and an all-star panel judge challenges in acting, fashion and beyond."

While MTV and YouTube TV broadcast the latest show on the same day and time, the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 will also be available to watch on Pluto TV, Hulu, and the CBS app.

Season 15 episode 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race will see a collaboration between the contestants and the host

Revealing what fans can expect from the Drag Queens in the upcoming episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, the official synopsis states:

“The final queens collab with RuPaul on a remix of his song 'Blame It On The Edit,' recording their own verses and creating a space-themed music video.”

Based on the released clips from RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 14, fans can expect a lot of things. Upon entering Werkroom and preparing for their solo performances, the four contestants - Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Sasha Colby - will take a moment to reflect on what had happened in the previous episode.

Moreover, as per RuPaul's announcement, three finalists for RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 will be decided in this episode:

“Only three of you will be going through to the grand finale, so whatever happens this week, don’t f**k it up.”

In reply to this, Luxx mentioned:

“Honestly, I am gagged, because I thought that we were at the top. There hasn’t been a Top 3 since Season 8 of Drag Race, so the stakes are higher than Anetra and Sasha in that comedy challenge.”

What happened last time?

Episode 13, titled Teacher Makeovers, featured five contestants: Anetra, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Sasha Colby. However, Loosey La Duca was eliminated in the end.

Talking about Loosey La Duca's elimination from the competition, Luxx said:

“She was fierce competition, but when you play a dirty game, sometimes you get dirty results.”

The episode featured Emmy-winning host RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, and judge Ross Mathews, as well as music artist Hayley Kiyoko as judges.

