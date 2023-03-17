RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 12 release date, time, and plot

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 12 will premiere on March 17, 2023, exclusively on MTV at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. The episode will have higher stakes and the competition might put some contestants in a challenging place.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"In this Emmy award-winning cultural sensation, drag queens compete to become America's Next Drag Superstar in the world's premier pageant, where host RuPaul and an all-star panel judge challenges in acting, fashion and beyond."

The episode will have themed performances with an 80s story that will feature different characters for the episode's final performance. The contestants can choose the character they want to play, and needless to say, fans will see drama, some conflicts, and a lot more in the episode.

After Anetra won the mini-challenge last week, viewers were stunned to see Marcia sashay away for elimination after a lip-sync battle.

The show can also be viewed on Pluto TV, Hulu, and on the CBS app. YouTube TV will also be airing the show at the same time as it airs on MTV.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 12 will see Orville Peck, the mystery musician

Titled Wigloose: The Rusical the episode's synopsis reads:

"The Rusical" is set in the small town of West Bumtuck, where drag is outlawed, and an underground alliance forms to try and defeat the bigots; country musician Orville Peck guest judges.”

The current season of the show has seen multiple celebrities on the guest list. These include names like Ali Wong, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillén, Hayley Kiyoko, Julia Garner, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, and Megan Stalter.

The upcoming episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, meanwhile, will see Orville Peck, the mystery musician, making an appearance. Peck released his debut single Dead of Night in 2017, and the single made quite a splash in the music industry.

Apart from Peck, the upcoming episode will also feature RuPaul, and judges Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Michelle Visage. Previously, RuPaul's Drag Race had released a sneak peek for its viewers to give them an idea of what to expect from the episode.

In the clip, the drag queens are shown waking towards the werkroom after Marcia was eliminated in the previous episode. In the aftermath of the powerful performance, Anetra confessed:

“I hope the girls got the Boss Bit*h memo because I'm not playing with these h*e anymore I'm ready to promote myself and get another win."

As the contestants decided on their character roles, there was a feud between Loosey LaDuca and Luxx Noir London about the character "Heaven" that they both desired. With only six Drag Queens left, the video clip shows that everyone is looking to mark the victory and will not hesitate to fight or create drama.

For the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15, tune into MTV every Friday at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on MTV.

