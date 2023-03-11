“That felt particularly unfair”: RuPaul's Drag Race fans upset after Marcia gets eliminated in season 15 episode 11

MTV aired an all-new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 on Friday night. This week, the drag queens entered the werkroom ready to face a whole new challenge, hoping to get one step closer to the grand finale.

Only seven drag queens remain in the fight for the ultimate title to become the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 and a massive cash prize. This week, the contestants had to perform a stand-up comedy act in pairs, but since there is an odd number of queens, more drama erupted.

Titled Two Queens, One Joke, the official synopsis for episode 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race read:

"The queens perform stand-up comedy in pairs, but an odd number of queens causes for some drama; comic Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Baby Cobra) guest judges."

Sadly, not all queens could move forward to the next round, and the one queen who impressed Mama Ru and the judges the least was Marcia. Her elimination came as a surprise to fans who claimed that she deserved to stay.

RuPaul's Drag Race fans call Marcia's elimination unfair in season 15 episode 11

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Marcia's elimination was unfair, especially since the rusical is coming up. Some fans also added that they hoped for a double shantay since Marcia also performed well during the Lip Sync challenge against Anetra.

teddy🧋 @sappy_b0y



#dragrace #rpdr eliminating amethyst right before the girl-group challenge was one thing, but axing marcia right before the rusical? shaaaaady eliminating amethyst right before the girl-group challenge was one thing, but axing marcia right before the rusical? shaaaaady#dragrace #rpdr

Adam 🏳️‍🌈 @jemappelleadam Kinda feel like the Anetra v Marcia lipsync should have been a double shantay. That was stupid good. #DragRace Kinda feel like the Anetra v Marcia lipsync should have been a double shantay. That was stupid good. #DragRace

Sasha Kobe | #SOGIEEqualityNow @izajawjaw



ROBBERYYY ALURTTT. That was a double shantay AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA Marcia Marcia Marcia going home after holding her own and levelling with Anetra and giving us that great lipsynch ???ROBBERYYY ALURTTT. That was a double shantay AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA #DragRace Marcia Marcia Marcia going home after holding her own and levelling with Anetra and giving us that great lipsynch ??? ROBBERYYY ALURTTT. That was a double shantay AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA #DragRace https://t.co/zzr57lNH5h

hankk @softiee68 the producers have a special spot in hell for eliminating ms marcia marcia marcia right before the rusical #DragRace #DragRace 15 the producers have a special spot in hell for eliminating ms marcia marcia marcia right before the rusical #DragRace #DragRace15 https://t.co/YEPzEEZR7d

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 11 saw Marcia and Anetra as the bottom two contestants

During this week's challenge, Marcia didn't wow Mama Ru and the judges with her comedy routine. Her runway look wasn't the best either and the judges shared their opinions about it with the contestant. Because of this, Marcia found herself at the bottom against Anetra, who was the second contestant also wasn't able to impress the judges.

Anetra is known as the lipsync assassin of this season. For this week's lip sync challenge, Anetra and Marcia had to battle it out against each other by performing to Doja Cat's Boss B*tch.

It was surprising to everyone when Marcia held the fort down by performing just as well as Anetra. Although fans and viewers expected a double shantay, they were shocked when Mama Ru decided to save Anetra and send Marcia packing.

Six queens currently remain in the competition, and next week the rusical is bound to create more drama amongst the queens.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

