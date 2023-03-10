RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 11 release date, time, guest judge and more

Friday nights have got a lot more interesting with MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race season 15. The famed drag queen competition series is all set to air with a brand new episode in less than a day. This week, the contestants are tasked with preparing stand-up comedy act in pairs.

There are just seven Drag queens left in the competition and everyone is in it to win it. They are each hoping to be the last ones standing in the famed reality Tv series and T his week, since there are an odd number of queens left, there is more drama for viewers to get entertained on in RuPaul's Drag Race season 15.

The official synopsis for RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, reads:

"In this Emmy award-winning cultural sensation, drag queens compete to become America's Next Drag Superstar in the world's premier pageant, where host RuPaul and an all-star panel judge challenges in acting, fashion and beyond."

Last week, fans were devastated after Malayasia, one of their favourite contestants was eliminated from the popular reality Tv show.

With little to no time left for the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 to air, here's everything you need to know about episode 11 of the series.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 11 will air on March 10, 2023 only on MTV

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, episode 11 will be released on MTV only on Friday night, March 10, 2023 at its regular scheduled time of 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

For viewers who do not have cable Tv, the episode can be streamed via YouTube TV the same time as it airs. Fans can login and watch if they have a valid subscription.

The episode will also be available on MTV's official site the next day. Titled Two Queens, One Joke, the official synopsis for episode 11 of RuPaul's drag race reads:

"The queens perform stand-up comedy in pairs, but an odd number of queens causes for some drama; comic Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Baby Cobra) guest judges."

Prior to the episode, the famed reality Tv drag queen competition series released a sneak peek teasing fans on what they can expect from the forthcoming installment.

The clip begins with the drag queens walking into the werkroom after Malaysia's elimination. During her confessional, Mistress reveals:

"(Malaysia) She is like a true definition of a sister. I've lost one of the closest people to me in the competition. She's like the true definition of a sister. We loved we fought at the end of the day, we Kiki."

The contestants then ask Selena how she was feeling, to which she responded,

"So before I was only in the bottom because of design challenges. So I was only because of the designs you know. But now I'm officially like a bottom b*tch and you know I didn't come in here thinking that was gonna be."

Mistress responds that she was among the bottom and assumed that she was going to be the one lipsyncing. During her confessionals, Selene continued to reveal that she didn't think she performed so bad during the challenges.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes