“I’m bawling my eyes out”: RuPaul's Drag Race fans are upset after Sugar gets eliminated in season 15 episode 4

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 recently released a brand new episode, leaving fans and viewers back home hooked to their screens. Although the episode was a hit, many were left upset after a much-loved contestant was eliminated.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 aired with episode 4 on Friday night, January 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on MTV. Unlike previous seasons, this time the series only airs for an hour. This week's episode showcased the 14 remaining drag queens competing against each other in a maxi Snatch Game.

Although the challenge was divided into two parts, ultimately only one could walk away as the episode's winner, and the decision depended entirely on the judging panel. This week on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, the new guest judge who graced the stage was none other than Bodies Bodies Bodies and Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg.

Ultimately, Loosey won the challenge for her representation of Joan Rivers. Sadly, Sugar, Spice, and Aura found themselves in the bottom three. Mama Ru then saved Aura and revealed that Sugar and Spice had to battle it out in the lip sync challenge for the final spot in the top 13.

Ultimately, Spice won and Sugar was eliminated. Fans who witnessed Sugar go home took to social media to share their opinions. They were upset to see their favorite drag queen sashay away.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 fans get emotional after Sugar gets eliminated in episode 4

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that they didn't expect to see Sugar get eliminated. Many added that they were emotional and that the drag queen didn't deserve to go home.

Some fans also hoped that the series hosts a redemption episode in order to bring Sugar back into the competition.

Christine🌹🌾 @latinxmsw So many crappy queens this season and Sugar was eliminated?!?!? Ugh I can't.... #DragRace So many crappy queens this season and Sugar was eliminated?!?!? Ugh I can't.... #DragRace

Mer @shiinypsyduck #sugar #spice that lip sync was so funny ru should’ve kept both of them… the entertainment of the season is GONE! #DragRace that lip sync was so funny ru should’ve kept both of them… the entertainment of the season is GONE! #DragRace #sugar #spice https://t.co/VGu0bZLj02

𝖇𝖎𝖒 @bimassanss love you irene, poppy, and sugar i usually don’t really care about the early out queens on drag race, BUT this season’s early outs really stole my heart and keep me wanting more from them! 🥺love you irene, poppy, and sugar #DragRace #DragRace 15 i usually don’t really care about the early out queens on drag race, BUT this season’s early outs really stole my heart and keep me wanting more from them! 🥺💕 love you irene, poppy, and sugar #DragRace #DragRace15 https://t.co/AeE71LPfYL

Denym Rose @doubledenym If Sugar and Spice don’t get some sort of spin-off show of their own I’ll be genuinely shocked #DragRace If Sugar and Spice don’t get some sort of spin-off show of their own I’ll be genuinely shocked #DragRace

guzman @DramaKing25 They really did the twin lip sync by episode 3 and already kicked out one of them… I don’t even know what to say like this sucks SUGAR IS MY BABY #DragRace They really did the twin lip sync by episode 3 and already kicked out one of them… I don’t even know what to say like this sucks SUGAR IS MY BABY #DragRace

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, episode 4

The official synopsis for episode four of the famed reality Tv competition series read:

"Ru serves up a double helping of the celebrity impersonation game show, with the queens playing in two rounds, with two different casts of characters. Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) guest judges."

Speaking about the snatch game, Mama Ru shared:

"This season's Snatch Game is going to be longer, thicker and juicier than ever before. For the first time in Drag Race herstory, we'll be playing the game in two rounds with two different casts of characters."

For the Snatch Game, Sugar and Spice were in the second group. Sugar embodied games YouTuber Trisha Paytas and Spice embodied famed singer Miley Cyrus. Although Spice went full country while representing Cyrus, Sugar didn't represent Trisha completely.

After finding themselves in the bottom, the two had to lip sync to You Better Run by Pat Benatar. Both drag queens were performing well until Sugar tripped. Ultimately, Mama Ru revealed that Spice was staying and Sugar had to sashay away.

Next week, the series will return for an all-new-episode where one queen will be sent home.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

