“I’m bawling my eyes out”: RuPaul's Drag Race fans are upset after Sugar gets eliminated in season 15 episode 4

By Rachel Windsor
Modified Jan 21, 2023 12:55 PM IST
Sugar from RuPaul’s Drag Race (Image via Instagram/@rupaulsdragrace)

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 recently released a brand new episode, leaving fans and viewers back home hooked to their screens. Although the episode was a hit, many were left upset after a much-loved contestant was eliminated.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 aired with episode 4 on Friday night, January 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on MTV. Unlike previous seasons, this time the series only airs for an hour. This week's episode showcased the 14 remaining drag queens competing against each other in a maxi Snatch Game.

A double Snatch Game but the episode is only an hour 🙄 #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/BKUjoRWNWZ

Although the challenge was divided into two parts, ultimately only one could walk away as the episode's winner, and the decision depended entirely on the judging panel. This week on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, the new guest judge who graced the stage was none other than Bodies Bodies Bodies and Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg.

Ultimately, Loosey won the challenge for her representation of Joan Rivers. Sadly, Sugar, Spice, and Aura found themselves in the bottom three. Mama Ru then saved Aura and revealed that Sugar and Spice had to battle it out in the lip sync challenge for the final spot in the top 13.

Ultimately, Spice won and Sugar was eliminated. Fans who witnessed Sugar go home took to social media to share their opinions. They were upset to see their favorite drag queen sashay away.

I’m bawling my eyes out I’m so sad about Sugar #DragRace

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 fans get emotional after Sugar gets eliminated in episode 4

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that they didn't expect to see Sugar get eliminated. Many added that they were emotional and that the drag queen didn't deserve to go home.

Some fans also hoped that the series hosts a redemption episode in order to bring Sugar back into the competition.

Aaaaw... I'm gonna miss @sugarsworld_ . See you un TikTok Girl! Luv Ya#DragRace Snatch Game https://t.co/w7QvY6EQlQ
sugar eliminated over salina estitties?? #DragRace https://t.co/oJd7bGnbwb
So many crappy queens this season and Sugar was eliminated?!?!? Ugh I can't.... #DragRace
this was coming, we all saw it, but NOT this early. Could've edged us longer for a possible double save 🥲🥲 sugar and spice icons #DragRace twitter.com/RuPaulsDragRac…
Okay, I’m crying 😭💔 @sugarsworld_ #DragRace
that lip sync was so funny ru should’ve kept both of them… the entertainment of the season is GONE! #DragRace #sugar #spice https://t.co/VGu0bZLj02
i usually don’t really care about the early out queens on drag race, BUT this season’s early outs really stole my heart and keep me wanting more from them! 🥺💕 love you irene, poppy, and sugar #DragRace #DragRace15 https://t.co/AeE71LPfYL
We LOVE you Sugar! #DragRace
How can #sugar be sent home this early. I smell a rudemption episode coming. #DragRace
If Sugar and Spice don’t get some sort of spin-off show of their own I’ll be genuinely shocked #DragRace
They really did the twin lip sync by episode 3 and already kicked out one of them… I don’t even know what to say like this sucks SUGAR IS MY BABY #DragRace

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, episode 4

The official synopsis for episode four of the famed reality Tv competition series read:

"Ru serves up a double helping of the celebrity impersonation game show, with the queens playing in two rounds, with two different casts of characters. Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) guest judges."

Speaking about the snatch game, Mama Ru shared:

"This season's Snatch Game is going to be longer, thicker and juicier than ever before. For the first time in Drag Race herstory, we'll be playing the game in two rounds with two different casts of characters."

For the Snatch Game, Sugar and Spice were in the second group. Sugar embodied games YouTuber Trisha Paytas and Spice embodied famed singer Miley Cyrus. Although Spice went full country while representing Cyrus, Sugar didn't represent Trisha completely.

After finding themselves in the bottom, the two had to lip sync to You Better Run by Pat Benatar. Both drag queens were performing well until Sugar tripped. Ultimately, Mama Ru revealed that Spice was staying and Sugar had to sashay away.

Next week, the series will return for an all-new-episode where one queen will be sent home.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

