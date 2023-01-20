RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 4 release date, air time, and plot

MTV's famed reality TV show RuPaul's Drag Race is all set to return with a brand new episode in less than a day. The series recently premiered with season 15 and already has viewers hooked to their screens.

The search for America's next Drag Superstar continues as RuPaul's Drag Race is scheduled to return with episode 4 on Friday night. This week, the drag queens will battle it out against each other in the popular Snatch Game, which is arguably the most important challenge of the show. Although it will be divided into two parts, the winner will ultimately be chosen by the judging panel.

The official synopsis for RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, reads:

"In this Emmy award-winning cultural sensation, drag queens compete to become America's Next Drag Superstar in the world's premier pageant, where host RuPaul and an all-star panel judge challenges in acting, fashion and beyond."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, episode 4 to air on January 20

MTV's popular reality TV competition series RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 will air with episode 4 on Friday night, January 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on MTV.

Titled Supersized Snatch Game, the official synopsis for the upcoming episode of the famed reality TV series reads:

"Ru serves up a double helping of the celebrity impersonation game show, with the queens playing in two rounds, with two different casts of characters. Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) guest judges."

The drag queens will compete against each other in a snatch round that will be divided into two parts. The decision-making will be left in the hands of the judging panel as only one can walk away as the winner of the challenge this week.

The upcoming episode will see Bodies Bodies Bodies and Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg appear as a guest judge.

Mama Ru will introduce the Snatch Game to the 14 contestants who remained after last week's elimination. RuPaul Charles said:

"This season's Snatch Game is going to be longer, thicker and juicier than ever before. For the first time in Drag Race herstory, we'll be playing the game in two rounds with two different casts of characters."

So far, Princess Poppy and Irene Dubois have been eliminated from the competition. Amethyst found herself in the bottom two twice in a row and now risks the chance of getting eliminated this week if she doesn't perform well.

Meanwhile, Aura is not thrilled about having to compete in the Snatch Game. During her confessional, she shared:

"I do all this [voguing gestures] but I don't do impersonations. So I'm literally shaking."

To find out who won the Snatch Game and who got eliminated, viewers will have to wait until next Friday night when the episode airs. Episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 air every Friday at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

