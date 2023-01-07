“TRADE of the season”: RuPaul’s Drag Race fans praise Anetra for bagging the first win in season 15

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 recently premiered on MTV. The famed reality TV competition series kicked off its premiere by airing episodes one and two on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

MTV's RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 introduced viewers to 16 new drag queens who will be vying for the $200,000 grand prize and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. Some of the contestants who've appeared are already well known in the drag race community. Others are newcomers, but they're here to make their mark and a name for themselves.

The official synopsis for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 reads:

"Hosted by RuPaul, drag queens from across the country face off in feats of fashion, acting, comedy and more in hopes of winning the title of America's Next Drag Superstar."

The premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 aired on MTV with two episodes back-to-back. This week, the popular series brought in Ariana Grande as the special guest judge. After introducing the 16 contestants, they had to battle it out in a mini challenge. Following their mini challenge, they had to perform a group number that they choreographed themselves.

For their main challenge, the contestants had to entertain and impress the judges with their talent. The final challenge was on the runway, where the theme was Who is she? Although Irene Dubois impressed RuPaul during the mini challenge and bagged the win, ultimately, Anetra walked away as the winner of the entire episode.

She impressed the judges during the main challenge with her duck-walking act. She also won a prize of $5000 for her win. Upon witnessing her bag the win, fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

Fans impressed with Anetra's performance in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15

Taking to Twitter, fans congratulated the drag queen on her win. Apart from that fans also praised her performance during the main challenge. Fans also claimed that she was one of the frontrunners this season.

|xx| Mags XI•IX @Mags119 this gon be a good szn y’all Rn my front runners are Anetra and Jax, twins for congeniality, Aura trade of the szn, Marcia might win Snatch Game, Malaysia the narrator, Mistress might be the drama tho now that Irene is outthis gon be a good szn y’all #DragRace Rn my front runners are Anetra and Jax, twins for congeniality, Aura trade of the szn, Marcia might win Snatch Game, Malaysia the narrator, Mistress might be the drama tho now that Irene is out 👀 this gon be a good szn y’all #DragRace

Paul Vince Abe @heckyeahvince This has been the CLEANEST DIP I have ever seen from a Drag Race Queen. MY GOD ANETRA WAS FAMISHED Y’ALL #DragRace This has been the CLEANEST DIP I have ever seen from a Drag Race Queen. MY GOD ANETRA WAS FAMISHED Y’ALL #DragRace https://t.co/31DDqgKOpx

kalvin @kalbeng Anetra, Marcia and Jax carried that talent show #DragRace Anetra, Marcia and Jax carried that talent show #DragRace

Ian Beticon 🌸🌸 @ianbeticon #DragRace Anetra definitely ate this episode! I have a feeling she’s gonna make it to the finalé Anetra definitely ate this episode! I have a feeling she’s gonna make it to the finalé ✨ #DragRace

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15

Apart from Anetra's win, there was also an elimination that took place. After all the rounds, the two contestants who impressed the judges the least were Irene Dubois and Amethyst. The two contestants had one last chance to fight for their spot in the competition.

For their last chance, the two contestants took park in a lip sync challenge. They had to perform a lip sync to Ariana Grande's 7 Rings. Although Irene seemed to be well during the first half of their performance, towards the end, Amethyst outperformed and impressed the judges.

After much deliberation, RuPaul revealed that the contestant who saved was none other than Amethyst. Ultimately, this led to Irene's elimination from the competition.

The series will return next week for an all-new episode with a new guest judge gracing the stage.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

