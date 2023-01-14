“She deserved that” - Why RuPaul’s Drag Race fans are praising Sasha Colby? 

RuPaul’s Drag Race recently returned for season 15 on MTV.

After an entertaining premiere, the popular reality TV drag race competition aired it's third episode on Friday night at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

Unlike previous seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the episodes do not air for one and a half hour each, instead, the runtime has reduced to just an hour. The entire episode seemed rushed, but it was still entertaining.

MTV's RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 introduced viewers to 16 new drag queens who arrived to fight for the $200,000 grand cash prize and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar.

After week one, Irene Dubois was eliminated. Out of the 15 contestants remaining, there are a few who are already popular in the drag race community. The newcomers are determined to come out on top as well.

This week on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15, viewers were introduced to two new special guests - country singer Maren Morris and LGBTQ activist Ts Madison.

The contestants were faced with new challenges and had to impress the judges in order to continue in the competition. Although there were some impeccable performances, the one contestant that stood out and impressed the judges most was Sasha Colby.

Her neck snapping trick during the main challenge left everyone in splits. Ultimately, Mama Ru revealed that Sasha was the winner of episode 3.

Upon witnessing Sasha bag her first episodic win this season, fans took to social media to share their opinions. Many claimed that she deserved the win.

"Just feels right" - RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 fans are happy that Sasha Colby won episode 3

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Sasha Colby deserved to win the episode.

Fans also added that this was the best thing that came out of the somewhat too-pacey episode. Some fans also shared that Sasha winning made complete sense as she demolished the competition.

ᴍx. ɢᴀʀʏ (ᴛʜᴇʏ/ᴛʜᴇᴍ) @thegaryfuqua respectfully, this was one of the worst Drag Race episodes in a minute but at least Sasha won! #DragRace respectfully, this was one of the worst Drag Race episodes in a minute but at least Sasha won! #DragRace

emilky @bigandemilky Sasha getting that win makes complete sense with my fantasy 🤍 #DragRace Sasha getting that win makes complete sense with my fantasy 🤍 #DragRace https://t.co/Rbbtp9LY7o

Indica Ari @stqwd Mother Sasha Colby got her first win, this is the only good thing that came out of that #dragrace sped up version tonight Mother Sasha Colby got her first win, this is the only good thing that came out of that #dragrace sped up version tonight

#DragRace Sasha Colby winning this week just feels right to me Sasha Colby winning this week just feels right to me 💅#DragRace

Bernardo Sim @simbernardo I was already obsessed with Sasha Colby and #DragRace is only making me more obsessed I was already obsessed with Sasha Colby and #DragRace is only making me more obsessed ❤️

Here's a brief recap of what happened this week on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, episode 3

Titled All Queens Go to Heaven, the official synopsis for episode 3 reads:

"In this heavenly acting challenge, the queens must create infomercials for a queer afterlife; country singer Maren Morris and LQBT activist Ts Madison guest judge."

This week, the contestants had to perform their own infomercial for a fictional queer afterlife. The acting challenge drew mixed reactions.

The one act that stood out compared to the rest came from Sasha Colby. Her neck snapping trick left everyone in fits of laughter, including the judges.

For the runway challenge, the contestants had to showcase their looks for the theme Metallica.

Mama Ru declared Sasha to be the winner of the entire episode.

Sadly, the two contestants at the bottom were Amethyst and Princess Poppy. After their lip sync challenge, Amethyst was saved from elimination but Poppy's journey on RuPaul’s Drag Race came to an end.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

