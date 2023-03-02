Dusty Boots Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, price, and more

The first Dusty Boots concert is set to take place in downtown Denver on July 1. Concert promoter AEG Presents confirmed that the new show will be held at Civic Center Park, with a stage on Bannock Street on the west side of the park.

The show has an exciting lineup that includes Colter Wall, Orville Peck, Margo Price, Houndmouth, Futurebirds, Murder By Death, Nick Shoulders, Willi Carlisle, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Casey James Prestwood, Kyle Moon & The Misled, Extra Gold, and Honey Blazer.

The show’s headline artist, Colter Wall, plays western and traditional country music. His songs have been featured in movies and several popular television shows such as Yellowstone, Bad Sisters, and Peripheral.

His latest single is Cypress Hills and the Big Country.

Dusty Boots Festival 2023: Ticket prices begin at $79.95

AEG Presents shared that the Dusty Boots concert will have a general admission viewing area and a separate VIP viewing area. Doors for the concert will open at 2 pm.

There is no age restriction on the tickets as it's an all-ages concert. The ticket price will begin at $79.95 with the applicable service fees. Fans can purchase tickets from 10 am onwards on March 3 on the website AXS.com. There is also a presale that starts on March 2 at 10 am MST.

Dusty Boots Festival promoter AEG is offering fans access to tickets on their phones, and concert-goers can use mobile tickets to scan at the door. Fans can securely share their tickets with their friends as well.

At the Dusty Boots Festival, attendees can discover and purchase tickets to their favorite events. Fans can post event memories with commemorative tickets, photo collages, and more.

More information on Dusty Boots Festival lineup artists

The festival's lineup artist Daniel Pitout, also known professionally as Orville Peck, is a South African country musician based in Canada. The artist wears a fringed mask and has never revealed his face in public.

Orville Peck released his debut album Pony in 2019 after an EP Show Pony. The artist's second studio album Bronco was released on April 8, 2022, and has topped global charts, including Billboard.

Another lineup artist for the concert is Margo Price, who is a singer and songwriter. She is recognized in American music with just three commendable solo albums.

She has always experimented with the sounds that move her, the pain that’s shaped her, or the topics that tick her off, like the music industry's double standards, the gender wage gap, or the plight of the American farmer. The artist even joined the board of Farm Aid in 2021.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Dusty Boots Festival ticket provider AXS is currently powering the ticket-buying experience for more than 350 worldwide partners, including teams, arenas, theaters, clubs, and colleges, to maximize the value of all their events.

Hence, fans can be guaranteed a gala time at the festival as they look forward to the first-ever Dusty Boots Festival.

