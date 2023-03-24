RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 13 release date, air time, and preview

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 13 premieres exclusively on MTV at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on March 24, 2023. After the show released a sneak peek at the upcoming episode, it appears the stakes are now even higher thanks to new challenges. As a result of the eliminations from previous episodes, there are only five contestants left. For contestants to claim victory, they must prove perfection.

The upcoming episode of the show is titled Teacher Makeovers. For the contestant to impress the judges, they will need to upgrade their skills in a way that makes them stand out from the crowd. Contestants are to create makeovers that are unique to the information that has been provided. Additionally, a guest judge will appear in this episode.

Last week's episode, titled Wigloose: The Rusical, concluded with Anetra as the week's challenge winner, resulting in Salina being eliminated.

Besides MTV, viewers can also catch the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 on Pluto TV, Hulu, and the CBS app. Subscribers to YouTube TV can watch the show at the same time as MTV.

Episode 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race will feature a guest judge

American singer Hayley Kiyoko Alcroft is set to appear as a guest judge on this week's episode. She previously appeared on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race and was crowned the winner of the final episode’s lip sync. Kiyoko won a $30,000 prize for the charity of her choice, Planned Parenthood.

The official synopsis for RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 13 reads:

“The queens give drag makeovers to hard-working teachers, from kindergarten to high school. Queer pop musician Hayley Kiyoko guest judges.”

In addition to her musical and dance careers, Hayley is also an actress. She has appeared in a number of films, including Scooby-Doo! film series (2009–2010), Lemonade Mouth (2011), Blue Lagoon: The Awakening (2012), Jem and the Holograms (2015), Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015), and XOXO (2016).

She has also worked in several TV series. Apart from her recurring role in The Fosters (2014), Hayley has appeared in CSI: Cyber (2015–2016) and Five Points (2018–2019).

She has become a popular name in the music industry since releasing her debut studio album, Expectations, in 2018.

Additionally, the teaser released shows some shots from the upcoming episode, showing drag queens waking up and reading Salina's message to them as they head into the werkroom.

During the personal confession, Anetra outlined the results of the previous episode's elimination:

“The mirror message feels a little bit pointed right now. And a little bit salty. And by a little, I mean like a lot. Salina is a little upset with Loosey and why she chose her.”

Mistress then mentioned:

“If I wanted to be a b****, I could’ve said Loosey. But I gave my perfect pageant answer and said I would send Sasha home. So for once, I’m patting myself on the back for being in my congenial era.”

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 began with 16 queens competing for $200,000

The show's season 15 premiered on January 6, 2023, with 16 queens competing for a cash prize of $200,000.

The official synopsis of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 reads:

"In this Emmy award-winning cultural sensation, drag queens compete to become America's Next Drag Superstar in the world's premier pageant, where host RuPaul and an all-star panel judge challenges in acting, fashion and beyond."

This season's guest judge lineup has featured celebrities like Ali Wong, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillén, Julia Garner, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, and Megan Stalter.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MTV.

