“Ooh I’m mad”: RuPaul's Drag Race fans are furious after Salina gets eliminated in season 15 episode 12

MTV returned with a brand new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 on Friday night, March 18, 2023 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. This week, the contestants battled it out against each other by performing the famous Rusical. The maxi challenge was titled Wigloose: The Rusical.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 is nearing its end as the contestants are whittled down to the last six drag queens. Sadly not everyone could make it through to next week. The contestant who impressed Mama Ru and the other judges the least was sadly sent home. Salina EsTitties took the fall this week. Although she gave her best, it wasn't enough to impress the judges.

Where's Carldo? ✌️ @wherescarld0 This week should have been a top two lip sync. Salina never should have been near the bottom, she was amazing in the Rusical! Plus she ate Lucy up in that lip sync. #rupaulsdragrace Ooh I’m mad as hellThis week should have been a top two lip sync. Salina never should have been near the bottom, she was amazing in the Rusical! Plus she ate Lucy up in that lip sync. #DragRace Ooh I’m mad as hell 😡 This week should have been a top two lip sync. Salina never should have been near the bottom, she was amazing in the Rusical! Plus she ate Lucy up in that lip sync. #DragRace #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/nLywbg2Edy

Titled Wigloose: The Rusical, the official synopsis for episode 12 reads,

"The Rusical" is set in the small town of West Bumtuck, where drag is outlawed, and an underground alliance forms to try and defeat the bigots; country musician Orville Peck guest judges."

Fans who witnessed Salina EsTitties sashay away were upset and took to social media to share their opinions. If you're curious to know what fans had to say, keep reading.

"Im annoyed": RuPaul's Drag Race fans are upset after Mama Ru sends Salina EsTitties packing in season 15 episode 12

Taking to Twitter, fans revealed that they were mad and annoyed at the judges decision to send Salina home. Some fans also predicted that the producers were already planning to send Salina home. A few fans also added that Salina didn't deserve to be at the bottom and that she shouldn't have been eliminated.

Chique Hunter @ChiqueHunter Im annoyed Salina got eliminated, but I honestly have no idea who i wouldve put in the bottom, they all did so good #DragRace Im annoyed Salina got eliminated, but I honestly have no idea who i wouldve put in the bottom, they all did so good #DragRace

Where's Carldo? ✌️ @wherescarld0 This week should have been a top two lip sync. Salina never should have been near the bottom, she was amazing in the Rusical! Plus she ate Lucy up in that lip sync. #rupaulsdragrace Ooh I’m mad as hellThis week should have been a top two lip sync. Salina never should have been near the bottom, she was amazing in the Rusical! Plus she ate Lucy up in that lip sync. #DragRace Ooh I’m mad as hell 😡 This week should have been a top two lip sync. Salina never should have been near the bottom, she was amazing in the Rusical! Plus she ate Lucy up in that lip sync. #DragRace #rupaulsdragrace https://t.co/nLywbg2Edy

VIRGIL @icanbeyourErO



And she performed better than Loosey in the Rusical, too.

#DragRace We know Salina won that lip sync!And she performed better than Loosey in the Rusical, too. We know Salina won that lip sync!And she performed better than Loosey in the Rusical, too.#DragRace

my name is @itsbebboo I was fully expecting no one to go home this week after watching the rusical and hearing the judges critics. Then the deliberations came and girl didn’t they find something to complain about? It’s all very produced. Salina deserved better. #DragRace I was fully expecting no one to go home this week after watching the rusical and hearing the judges critics. Then the deliberations came and girl didn’t they find something to complain about? It’s all very produced. Salina deserved better. #DragRace

Kay 🇺🇦 @Reality_Watch_ There’s absolutely no reason why Salina went home tonight. The producers have really lost the plot #dragrace There’s absolutely no reason why Salina went home tonight. The producers have really lost the plot #dragrace

🌻 @TheChickenPablo It's CRAZY to hear them say "Salina did good tonight" and then they put her in the bottom??? I saw Lux miss steps with my own eyes and I usually never catch those #DragRace It's CRAZY to hear them say "Salina did good tonight" and then they put her in the bottom??? I saw Lux miss steps with my own eyes and I usually never catch those #DragRace

Jenna Kuerzi @lessthanamuffin #justiceforestitties Okay… I know her days were numbered… but when Salina pulled her big gloves off to reveal little gloves? She won that lip sync. #dragrace Okay… I know her days were numbered… but when Salina pulled her big gloves off to reveal little gloves? She won that lip sync. #dragrace #justiceforestitties

Virgo @delivuhbaby idc what anybody says, Salina shouldnt have even been in the bottom tonight. she ate the choreo up, had the most charisma on stage and her look was flawlessly tacky, justice for Estitties!!! #dragrace idc what anybody says, Salina shouldnt have even been in the bottom tonight. she ate the choreo up, had the most charisma on stage and her look was flawlessly tacky, justice for Estitties!!! #dragrace https://t.co/uxckgucTTO

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 12 only on MTV

This week on RuPaul's Drag Race, the remaining six queens entered the werkroom ready to take on a brand new challenge in the hopes of making it to the next round.

The contestants were challenged to choose a role of their choice for the upcoming Rusical that was a parody of the movie Footloose, set in a fictional small town where dancing was banned for spoiling the youngsters.

Salina started her performance dressed in boy drag. Sadly, the judges were not fans of her look. Ultimately, Salina and Loosey found themselves in the bottom after impressing the judges the least.

In the final dance-off, they had to lipsync to Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush. Salinas giant gloves worked in her favor for this performance. Then she went on to reveal a pair of tiny red gloves under the giant pair. The judges weren't impressed with it. Luckily for Loosey, the gracefullness she showcased during her final performance saved her. Mama Ru eliminated Salina.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes