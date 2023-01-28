“Absolutely served”: RuPaul's Drag Race fans go gaga over Luxx’s maxi challenge look in season 15 episode 5

MTV returned for a brand new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, leaving viewers hooked. This week's episode featured the remaining 13 drag queens battling it against each other, hoping to make it to the next round.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 aired with episode 5 on its regular scheduled time on Friday night, January 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on MTV. Unlike prior seasons, the drag queen competition only aired for an hour this time. The maxi challenge for this week featured the drag queens divided into three teams as they turned home decor into haute couture.

The drag queens had to impress Mama Ru and the other regular judges, Ross Mathews, designer Carson Kressley, and singer Michelle Visage. This week, the series introduced actress Janelle Monae as the guest judge.

Last week's episode saw Sugar walk away after being eliminated. The drag queens brought their best foot forward this week, hoping to make it all the way. Sadly, for Amethyst, it was the end of the road. After being in the bottom thrice, she lost the lip sync challenge to Salina and was eliminated.

Meanwhile, the one contestant that impressed the judges the most with her costume during the maxi challenge was Luxx. She was crowned the winner of the episode and safe from elimination. Fans who witnessed Luxx win, took to social media to share their opinion.

"She's so real": Fans laud Luxx after her performance in the maxi challenge in RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 5

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Luxx was their favorite this week and that she deserved the win. Fans added that she "absolutely served" with her look during the maxi challenge.

linds:) @lindsd444 luxx noir london is one of my favourite queens ever. she’s so real #DragRace luxx noir london is one of my favourite queens ever. she’s so real #DragRace

el @elraharja I love today’s episode. LUXX NOIRE LONDON SLAY #DragRace I love today’s episode. LUXX NOIRE LONDON SLAY #DragRace

𝔞𝔭𝔦𝔣𝔣𝔞𝔫𝔶 🪩 @dragraceher Luxx Noir London shutting DOWN the runway tonight in a garment she made HERSELF is the perfect way to put the haters to bed with this 'delusional' storyline they keep pushing. #DragRace Luxx Noir London shutting DOWN the runway tonight in a garment she made HERSELF is the perfect way to put the haters to bed with this 'delusional' storyline they keep pushing. #DragRace https://t.co/vIbGRz1nE3

alyx ❦ @lTSTAYCE luxx ate. i literally gasped when she walked out w that fit #dragrace luxx ate. i literally gasped when she walked out w that fit #dragrace

stephen @beststephenever Luxx deserves all the praises this week! Shes serving it gorg! #DragRace Luxx deserves all the praises this week! Shes serving it gorg! #DragRace

alex 👻👻 @sopormidnight Luxx ate that up!!! A well deserved win, love to see it #DragRace Luxx ate that up!!! A well deserved win, love to see it #DragRace

Here's a brief recap of what happened this week on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, episode 5

The official synopsis for episode 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 reads,

"The queens must turn home decor into haute couture; actress Janelle Monae guest judges."

For this week's mini-challenge, Mama Ru opened up the library. The contestants had to battle it out against each other in a reading challenge where they had to take a dig at each other. But since they've recently only appeared on the show and got very less time to spend with each other, the material they had with them was minimal.

Ultimately, Loosey impressed the judges the most and won the mini-challenge. Once the library closed, the contestants had to prepare for their maxi challenge. They each had to design an outfit for "Drag Race Fashion Week."

They were divided into three fashion houses, the House of Visage, the House of Kressley, and the House of Matthew. Ultimately, the drag queen who impressed Mama Ru and the other judges the most was Luxx. She was crowned the winner of the episode.

Salina and Amethyst were at the bottom and had to lip-sync for life. After an epic battle, Salina survived, and Amethyst was sent home.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday at 8 pm ET on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

