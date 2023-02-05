RHONJ season 13 release date and air time

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) is returning with yet another dramatic season. The much-awaited season 13 of the Bravo series premieres with an exciting 75-minute episode on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Family drama, relationship issues, fractured friendships and new beginnings are set to cover the theme for this installment. Viewers will witness quite a bit of drama on the show as compared to its previous seasons.

Season 13 of RHONJ will feature both familiar and new faces gracing television screens. Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs will mark their return alongside newcomers Jennifer Fessler, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider has taken a step back and will appear as a friend of the housewives this time.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"After a tumultuous year that tested loyalties and reignited feuds, the ladies of the Garden State are learning that when it comes to planting seeds, you reap what you sow. Marriage, friendships and families have been pushed to the limit, but will 2022 be the year to finally repair what’s been broken?"

RHONJ season 13 premiere will set the course for future drama in the series

Episode 1 will start as usual with the introduction of the ladies and their families. A few preview clips released by Bravo on their official website tease the background around which a lot of drama will be based.

Teresa was seen enjoying her time with her now-husband Luis Ruelas, while Dolores found love with her boyfriend Paulie Connell. Dolores was seen talking to her daughter when the RHONJ star stated that she was supposed to go on a date with Paulie, however, he contracted COVID-19. She then opened up about her relationship and confessed to being "smitten and gushy, but also very happy."

Dolores' ex-husband Frank Catania visited her and expressed how he moved out of the house to make Paulie feel less uncomfortable. He had previously expressed during the season 12 reunion that both men didn't "see eye-to-eye" with each other. Frank further wished that all of them could be in the same room without it being awkward, while Dolores asked him to be patient.

Jennifer Aydin was seen spending some time with her family as she sat on her sofa with her broken toe. The RHONJ star discussed how she'd been pressed with bad luck, including her issues with Margaret and the stealing of her Ferrari. She also opened up about her issues with Dolores, reflecting on their fallout from the previous season.

While Dolores confessed to defending Jennifer more than any other cast member with the latter's marital issues throughout the last season, Jennifer felt that her fellow castmate "dismissed her feelings."

Melissa and Joe discussed the roller skating 80s party that the former had arranged to kick off Memorial Day Weekend. When her husband asked who she'd invited, Melissa revealed that every one of the housewives was invited, including sister-in-law Teresa. While the RHONJ star explained that she didn't want anybody to feel left out, Joe hinted at her being left out of being a bridesmaid at Teresa's wedding.

Melissa revealed that she had texted Teresa after the season 12 reunion about "being fine" by not being at the wedding and received no response until recently when the Gorgas were invited to Teresa's 50th birthday, which they declined to be a part of.

Another preview clip saw the RHONJ ladies enjoying a day at the roller skating rink where Margaret fell and injured her wrist. Teresa and Luis were also present and the two ladies greeted each other cordially after their huge fallout last season. Teresa confessed to not liking how she "lashed out" at her co-star and worked on being calmer with the help of a therapist on Luis' suggestion.

Viewers have been waiting for season 13 of RHONJ ever since the dramatic and emotional reunion of the previous installment saw many complicated dynamics arise. Many cast members are seeing each other for the first time since the reunion, which means viewers can expect a lot of issues to be addressed in the premiere episode.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere and the rest of the installment from Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

