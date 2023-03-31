Was the Caroline Manzo incident a "setup"? RHUGT star Brandi Glanville breaks her silence

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Brandi Glanville finally opened up on the alleged incident that took place between her and Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) alum Caroline Manzo.

The incident took place when the two housewives were filming for season 4 of Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT). During the film, Brandi allegedly touched her co-star inappropriately, following which, the two of them exited the show in January 2023.

Brandi Glanville took to Twitter on Thursday, March 30, 2023, to express her about the alleged incident and claimed that it was a "set up."

The RHOBH star took to Twitter to talk about the allegations against her (Image via Twitter/@BrandiGlanville)

As per a report by PEOPLE, Brandi k**sed Caroline multiple times during a party and touched her inappropriately while they were filming for RHUGT season 4. It caused a huge stir, following which the former was removed from the show. Caroline soon exited the show as well as she was unable to film any further.

Brandi Glanville speaks up on her alleged RHUGT incident with Caroline Manzo

On Thursday, Brandi Glanville took to Twitter to break her silence on her alleged incident with Caroline Manzo. The former expressed that she was "sick of the narrative."

She said that she was hired for the second season of RHUGT as the makes loved what she did during the first season. The RHOBH alum added that she was told to "bring the party just like before" which was what she claimed to be doing, noting that she was punished for the same.

The RHOBH star called it a "setup," and demanded that she see the footage on it. Brandi explained that both the co-stars were intoxicated.

Brandi Glanville @BrandiGlanville I can speak on anything I want to speak on-it was at the end of an 18 hour Wrk day at our belly dancing party & I'd like to see footage on it before hand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated. I can speak on anything I want to speak on-it was at the end of an 18 hour Wrk day at our belly dancing party & I'd like to see footage on it before hand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated.

PEOPLE reported in January 2023 that both Glanville and Caroline exited filming RHUGT season 4. The two left after allegations about the former's inappropriate behavior towards her castmate came to light.

According to Page Six's report, Glanville allegedly touched Caroline's ch*st and g*nital area without her consent. She continued to give the latter "unwanted k**ses" and even "struck her tongue down" her co-star's throat.

A source told PEOPLE that Glanville's behavior was inappropriate and unwanted and while she could see Caroline's distress, the RHOBH star didn't stop. The source added that as things escalated, physical boundaries were crossed, which Caroline felt were "serious and uncomfortable."

After the alleged incident came to light, production was ordered to submit a report to the higher-ups detailing what transpired between the two RHUGT stars. While filming continued that night, Brandi apologized to Caroline over a text message.

Peacock, for their part, released a statement to Entertainment Tonight that said that the safety and security of the cast and crew while shooting is important for them. They added that they take all such reports seriously and have launched a comprehensive review and that the production team is "taking appropriate action."

The RHOBH star was also asked to leave the show. Soon after her exit, Caroline also expressed that she didn't want to film anymore and made her exit.

Brandi Glanville @BrandiGlanville I am not suing ANYONE not #Peacock or Anyone else for that matter I am not suing ANYONE not #Peacock or Anyone else for that matter

In the series of tweets this Thursday, the RHOBH alum expressed that she wasn't suing anyone for the matter and concluded her statement saying that those were her statements as she was "p**sed off." She added that the incident has been "life ruining" and that she will not be responding to anyone commenting.

According to Page Six, Caroline also addressed the alleged incident with Glanville during her recent appearance on New York Live in March 2023. She agreed not to say much as it wasn't good for her "headspace."

However, the RHONJ alum expressed that it took a lot for her to film the series but it didn't work out her way and she came home early.

