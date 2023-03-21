What is Caroline Manzo’s net worth? Real Housewives alum’s fortune explored as she opens up on her RHUGT early exit 

Former RHONJ star Caroline Manzo is opening up about her early departure from the fifth season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT).

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Manzo has a net worth of $12 million. She is the owner of real estate firm Opus Properties and the author of the 2013 book, Let Me Tell You Something.

In the first five seasons, Caroline was featured in 95 episodes of RHONJ, along with her sister Dina Manzo. She was supposed to be a main cast member of RHUGT season 4, where many of the franchise’s stars go together on a vacation to Morocco.

However, Manzo returned home shortly after the shooting began when her co-star Brandi Glanville kissed her repeatedly without her consent, and some “physical boundaries” were crossed, which made Caroline “uncomfortable.”

Caroline Manzo said that she does not have the space in her head to talk about the incident, adding:

"I'd rather not but I would imagine it would unfold on the series when it airs and there'll be a lot said then."

Bravo is yet to announce the release date for RHUGT season 4.

Caroline Manzo’s RHUGT experience was not as positive as she had envisioned

Caroline was last seen on RHONJ in 2012 and said that it took a lot for her to return to a Housewives show. She added:

"(I was) going back with the best of intentions, with the highest of hopes, to do something fun. Unfortunately, it didn't work out for me that way."

Manzo also said that the whole tour was not as positive as she had hoped it would be. She did not reveal many details about the incident as it would come to light once it airs on TV. Brandi was asked to leave the set due to her “"inappropriate behavior" and is prohibited from telling her side of the story.

A source revealed that Glanville also touched Manzo’s chest and private parts. There was no video of the altercation but since the mics were on, the entire incident was recorded in an audiotape. According to Peacock and Shed Media’s official statement, they are “taking appropriate action” to solve the issue.

Glanville was immediately removed from RHUGT, while Manzo decided to go home that very night. Caroline’s co-stars were in support of her early exit and the show continued shooting just a few days after the altercation.

About Caroline Manzo

Caroline Manzo was born on August 23, 1962. She was raised with 10 siblings, one of whom, Dina Manzo, was married to Caroline’s husband’s brother. Manzo appeared on five seasons of RHONJ before leaving the show for her spin-off series, Manzo'd With Children, which ran for three seasons and featured Caroline, her husband Albert and their three adult children.

Caroline was also the host of cooking show Watch What's Cooking in 2019 and has been featured in many series like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, The Nate Berkus Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Steve Harvey, and Iron Chef America: The Series. She also supports many charities like Best Friends Animal Society.

While Bravo has not released the official premiere date of RHUGT Season 4, Season 3 of the show will debut on the Peacock streaming app on Thursday, March 23 with its first three episodes.

