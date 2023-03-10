WATCH: Viral video shows wild brawl breaking out in Southwest Airlines Dallas to Phoenix flight

On Monday, March 6, 2023, an air rage incident broke out on a Southwest Airlines flight when a flier attacked a fellow passenger and held him in a headlock. The flight was heading to Phoenix from Dallas when the physical altercation took place. The passenger was traveling with his wife and children and accused the other flier of “aggressively” bumping into his wife. He then attacked him for the same reason. A video capturing the entire incident has gone viral on the internet.

Several witnesses claimed that authorities escorted both men off the plane. However, the police mentioned that they haven’t arrested anybody related to the incident. A representative for Southwest Airlines claimed that the flight arrived at its destination on time, despite the violent brawl.

A violent physical altercation broke out on a Southwest Airlines flight that was flying from Dallas to Phoenix

While a Southwest Airlines flight was in the air on its way from Dallas to Phoenix, a violent fight broke out between the two men. One of the men claimed that the other, who has been described as a “heavily tattooed passenger,” aggressively approached his family. He yelled and verbally abused the other man. In the video that captured the fight, he was heard saying:

“You a p****, you a p****.”

The man was wearing a beige sports jacket and was seen repeatedly punching the tattooed man while holding him in a headlock. Several co-passengers were also heard saying, “do not hit him again” and “step away”

A passenger who recorded the incident told media outlets that the man in the sports jacket was traveling with his family. The tattooed man allegedly “bumped into his wife by accident, and he started mouthing off.”

That was when the man in the jacket began punching him and he continued doing that around four to five times. Shortly after this, the passenger began recording the brawl. The man in the jacket was then heard telling the other passengers about what went wrong. He said:

“I’ll tell you what happened. He approached me aggressively with my family… I don’t play with my family. I will sit down in jail for you approaching my family. I will die for my family. That’s why I beat your a**. No other reason”

The Dallas Police Department stated that they have not arrested anybody related to the brawl that took place on the Southwest Airlines flight. A spokesperson for the Airline said:

“We commend our Crew for managing the situation as safety professionals while also ensuring the comfort of the other passengers in the cabin.”

The female passenger who recorded the footage said:

“I was late getting home because of this right here.”

Several onlookers insisted that the tattooed man who was attacked was not a fault

Several passengers tried to diffuse the situation that occurred on the Southwest Airlines flight and claimed that the tattooed man wasn’t at fault as he did “nothing wrong.” Caitlin Johnson, the one who recorded the footage, said:

“He walked up and accidentally bumped into the wife. The man started mouthing off to him and he just ignored it. After they both got on the plane, the man walked back with his wife and two kids and came back up and started yelling at the man with tattoos, asking, "What's your address?" and he actually gave it to him.”

She continued:

“Then he started punching the man probably 4-5 times before we even started recording. The man with tattoos literally did nothing wrong. It was nuts.”

Chaos erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas when one passenger unleashed a torrent of punches on another, in an attack captured in viral video, officials said Wednesday.

Southwest Airlines did not provide many details regarding the incident. However, they released a statement that read:

“Nothing to share other than to say our Flight Crews are well trained in de-escalation and we commend them for managing the situation and ensuring the Safety and Comfort of the other Passengers in the cabin, while also allowing that Flight 117 from DAL to PHX to arrive on-time.”

In separate news, a few days back on Sunday, a United Airlines flight experienced a flier named Francisco Severo Torres, who tried to tamper with the exit door of the plane while it was flying to Boston from Los Angeles.

