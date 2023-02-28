Ed Pricola GoFundMe raises over $73,000 as nurse dies in REMSA Care Flight crash in Nevada

A flight nurse named Ed Pricola has been identified as one of the five people who died in the Nevada plane crash on Friday, February 24. The plane reportedly vanished from the radar at around 9.45 pm. Authorities stated that poor weather conditions in Nevada possibly led to the fatal plane crash.

Authorities began receiving calls about a possible plane crash at around 9.15 pm near Stagecoach, Nevada, and located it only after almost two hours.

Soon after the crash, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to raise $100,000 to provide financial assistance to Ed Pricola’s family. The campaign has already raised over $79,500, with over a thousand people donating to the fundraiser.

𝕭𝕬𝕽𝕽𝕰𝕿𝕿 𝕬𝕹𝕯𝕽𝕰𝖂𝕾 @HEARTONASWIVEL Please pray for the families of the @REMSAHealth Care Flight crash on that happened on Friday. Those lost were a friend, Ed Pricola, flight RN, a fellow brother in EMS, Ryan Watson, paramedic, Scott Walton, Care Flight pilot, and patient and family member, Bear and Terri Rand. Please pray for the families of the @REMSAHealth Care Flight crash on that happened on Friday. Those lost were a friend, Ed Pricola, flight RN, a fellow brother in EMS, Ryan Watson, paramedic, Scott Walton, Care Flight pilot, and patient and family member, Bear and Terri Rand. https://t.co/vb3sFFFCHA

Nevada crash victim Ed Pricola is survived by his wife and two kids

The five people killed in the Nevada crash have been identified as Ed Pricola, the flight nurse; Scott Walton, the pilot; and a patient named Mark “Bear” Rand, traveling with his wife, Terri. Several GoFundMe pages have been launched to raise funds for the victims. The medical plane was headed to Salt Lake City, and it crashed in the northern part of Nevada.

Ed Pricola graduated in May 2019 from the UNR-Orvis School of Nursing. The GoFundMe post for Ed mentions that he leaves behind his partner Lauren, two young kids, Riley and Everett, and a golden retriever named Rip.

The campaign’s description read:

“If you knew Ed personally, you were either a personal friend or family member, a fellow Veteran, a fellow employee at Carson Tahoe Health or Renown Regional Medical Center, a Crossfit athlete at Double Edge Fitness, and most recently, a fellow crew member with REMSA Careflight.”

The fundraiser further stated,

“He put NP school on hold, with the determination to learn critical care and apply his knowledge and skills in the field. It’s no surprise that Ed, at 32 years old, was helping others when his life was taken far too soon from all of his loved ones.”

Ed Pricola leaves behind his partner and two kids (Image via GoFundMe)

A team of 11 investigators will be present at the crash site to collect evidence

At a news conference on Sunday, February 26, NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said that the flight was in the air for almost 14 minutes and had reached an altitude of a little over 19,000, soon after which the radar captured the plane making a fast descent. Landsberg continued,

“The evidence that we have at this point is that the aircraft broke up in flight.”

Authorities later recovered several parts of the aircraft and revealed that it did not have a flight data recorder or a cockpit voice. After initial phone calls about the possible calls at around 9.15 pm, responders located the plane at around 11.15 pm.

According to Bruce Landsberg, 11 investigating officers will be at the crash site for several days to gather evidence.

