What happened to Yolanda Dillon? New Orleans Uber driver stabbed to death by passenger

On Thursday, December 8, 54-year-old New Orleans Uber driver Yolanda Dillon was allegedly stabbed to death by Brandon Jacobs, a 29-year-old passenger accused of filming the incident and posting it to Facebook.

As per NBC, Brandon Jacobs reportedly murdered Yolanda Dillon after she drove him to the Travelodge by Wyndham New Orleans West Harvey Hotel. Jacobs was accused of filming Dillon's body before posting the video on Facebook.

Soon after Jacobs left the scene, the victim was discovered in the vehicle with multiple stab wounds. She was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where officials pronounced her dead.

JNY Daily reported that authorities arrested Jacobs at the Harvey, La. hotel within hours of the homicide. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities comment on the death of Yolanda Dillon

In an official statement, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office summed up the alleged course of events. Their statement read:

"Our investigation has shown that the victim was an Uber driver providing a ride to Jacobs from a location in New Orleans to the hotel. When the ride ended, Jacobs stabbed her repeatedly before leaving the vehicle."

In an interview with WDSU, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said that Brandon Jacobs confessed to having killed Yolando Dillon because he wanted to see how it felt to commit a murder.

Lopinto said:

“His confession basically stated that he woke up yesterday morning and decided he was going to kill someone and decided that was going to be his day."

Lopinto added that Jacobs targeted Dillon for no particular reason.

“We asked him specifically, ‘How did you pick her?’ His response was ‘I didn’t pick her, Uber picked her.’ She was the random person that picked him up that day.”

Lopinto added that despite the fact that the suspect posted the murder scene on Facebook, the video had limited viewers. He said:

"Luckily, (Jacobs) does not have a lot of followers."

Lopinto confirmed that Jacobs is under police custody.

Who was Yolanda Dillon?

According to Local 12, Yolanda Dillon was a fiscal budget analyst for the New Orleans Police Department for a decade.

Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said that Dillon was a crucial part of the department. He said:

"Our team is taking it pretty hard. She will be dearly missed. She was quiet. She was humble. She was a quiet giant."

The victim's mother, Edna, said that while she didn't know Yolanda was working part-time for Uber, she was not surprised, as her daughter financially supported her.

She said:

“My only child. I ain’t have no other. When your child leaves in the morning, you expect to see them come back. You can’t just take somebody’s life, somebody who not doing you nothing.”

Dillon was reportedly also known for helping out children at her local church.

