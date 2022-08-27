WATCH: Shocking video shows New Orleans 12-year-old pulling out gun during school bus fight

According to Louisiana police, a video of a New Orleans 12-year-old Akili Akademy student brandishing a gun and pounding on the door of a school bus surfaced on social media. She was apprehended by the police shortly after.

A dispute between the student and another female on the school bus broke out at the crossroads of Gallier Drive and Mirabeau Street on Friday, August 19, at about 2.30 PM. Officers were called in response to a complaint of aggravated assault about three miles north of the school in New Orleans.

New Orleans students were cheering on the scuffle

Reportedly, two females were seen fighting on camera as other classmates cheered them on. The 12-year-old offender allegedly got off the bus at a stop at one point to take out a pistol. She tried to get back on, but at this point, the bus driver had already shut the doors and would not let the student in. It is to be noted that there isn't much information about the original cause of the scuffle.

The operator of Akili's charter school, Crescent City Schools, issued a written statement. It said:

“Crescent City Schools and Akili Academy are horrified by this brazen act of violence that happened off the school campus. School buses should be safe places of transport for our young people. Police were called Friday afternoon during this incident and police action was taken. The student is not at school, and we are working with NolaPS regarding disciplinary action."

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers detained the 12-year-old student on August 19 and charged her with aggravated assault with a handgun. Police also accused her mother of being the principal of aggravated assault and aiding a minor's delinquency, although the degree of the mother's direct involvement in the incident remains unclear.

The child's mother defended her and stated in an Instagram video that her daughter had been bullied. However, she was not present at the scene of the New Orleans incident. She said:

She was begin bullied, so that's why she pulled out a firearm. When a child is under frustration and being bullied, she is supposed to have help with self defense."

She continued:

“I do not respect how my child is being held accountable for something that she was being bullied about. It was not supposed to be in her possession, even though it was in her possession, so she pulled it.”

Additionally, NOLA Public Schools released this statement:

"The safety and well-being of NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) students are our top priority. The District is aware of an incident involving a weapon and a student from Akili Academy. The school immediately contacted law enforcement, and the District has been in contact with Crescent City Schools’ leadership regarding this matter."

It further reads,

"Per Orleans Parish School policy, NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) are firearm-free zones. It is unlawful for a student or nonstudent to intentionally possess a firearm loaded or unloaded, within 1,000 feet of school property or while on a school bus at any time."

The mother "assisted the youngster in obtaining the weapon," a New Orleans Police Department representative told sources. He claimed he had no idea if the mother was the actual owner of the gun.

