Misael Sanchez GoFundMe raises more than $27,000 after soccer player dies from being assaulted in Oxnard High School brawl 

California soccer player Misael Sanchez recently passed away after being assaulted during a massive brawl at a soccer game at Oxnard High School nearly two weeks ago. Authorities confirmed that he succumbed to the injuries on Monday, July 25.

The Oxnard Police Department confirmed that Sanchez was admitted to the hospital on July 10 after being involved in a “large soccer fight that included players from both teams and spectators.” Following the youngster’s tragic demise, his family launched a GoFundMe page to cover the expenses of his funeral.

The fundraiser organized by Guadalupe mentioned that Misael Sanchez’s untimely death left his family heartbroken:

“It is with a heavy heart to share the passing of our beloved son, Misael Sanchez. My family is heartbroken and still in disbelief, as we expected a bright future for him. Misael was assaulted by multiple assailants on July 10, 2022, and left in critical condition.”

It also shared that his loved ones were not ready for the heartbreaking goodbye:

“We were not ready for this type of goodbye. At this time, we are asking for your prayers, and if you can contribute financially, it will be greatly appreciated. The donations will help the family through these hard times. Thank you for the love, support and prayers.”

Although the fundraiser initially aimed to raise $20,000 as its goal, it received immense support and had already garnered more than $27,000 at the time of writing.

A look into the fatal incident that claimed Misael Sanchez's life

On July 10, 29-year-old soccer player Misael Sanchez from Port Hueneme got involved in a brawl between players and viewers during a match at Oxnard High School in California. According to CBS Los Angeles, the fight reportedly began over a decision made by the referee and rapidly escalated on-field.

NBC News reported that the fight involved nearly 100 to 200 people and left Sanchez injured. He was reportedly found unconscious and failed to show signs of breathing when first responders arrived at the scene.

The player was then shifted to Ventura County Medical Center in critical condition and continued to fight for his life for two weeks before succumbing to his injuries. Sanchez’s official cause of death has not been made available to the public but an autopsy examination was previously scheduled.

Commander Alex Arnett told NBC News that Sanchez’s immediate cause of death could not be determined without an autopsy, as he did not have any “clear injuries” when officials arrived at the venue:

“The autopsy is really going help us determine whether or not there was criminal conduct. We understand that there was a fight on the field.”

He further noted that although Sanchez took part in the brawl, it cannot be said if the fight caused his death:

“We understand the victim was a participant in the fight. But we can't say [right now whether] the fight is what resulted in the victim's death.”

A 46-year-old man named Berlin Jose Melgara was arrested on felony battery charges in connection to the fatal beating of Misael Sanchez, but authorities believe more people are also involved in the case.

The Oxnard Police Department issued an official statement to share that an investigation related to the case is currently underway:

“Investigators are still searching for witnesses or anyone who might have video recorded all or part of the fight.”

Authorities also asked witnesses to contact the Oxnard Police Department to provide further information on the incident. Meanwhile, Misael Sanchez's autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday at the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

