How did David Warner die? Cause of death explored as Tron and Titanic star passes away at 80

According to a statement from his family, renowned British actor David Warner passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday, July 24. Warner reportedly died at Northwood, London's Denville Hall, a medical and assisted living facility. The facility is known for being the place of death for many UK-based celebrities.

In the statement shared by his family, they said:

"He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."

Hammer Gothic @HammerGothic RIP British actor David Warner (1942-2022), a stalwart of the horror genre, with films including Straw Dogs (1971), From Beyond the Grave (1974), The Omen (1976), The Company of Wolves (1984) and In the Mouth of Madness (1994). RIP British actor David Warner (1942-2022), a stalwart of the horror genre, with films including Straw Dogs (1971), From Beyond the Grave (1974), The Omen (1976), The Company of Wolves (1984) and In the Mouth of Madness (1994). https://t.co/eOz8Sk25UI

With almost sixty years of experience as a theatre and TV/feature film actor, Warner had been involved in numerous famed roles like that of Ed Dillinger/Sark/The Master Control Program in Disney's 1982 hit Tron. The octogenarian was also known for portraying Spicer Lovejoy in 1999's Titanic. In 2018, Disney again hired him to act as Admiral Boom in Mary Poppins Returns. The late actor left behind his longtime partner Lisa Bowerman and a son named Luke.

British star David Warner dies after a long battle with cancer

Movies In Focus @moviesinfocus Titanic, Time Bandits, The Omen and countless other roles - David Warner was a fantastic actor. Sad to hear of his death. Titanic, Time Bandits, The Omen and countless other roles - David Warner was a fantastic actor. Sad to hear of his death. https://t.co/PruGfe587G

As per the statement provided to BBC by David Warner's family, the late thespian had been battling cancer for quite some time. The statement revealed that the actor had been diagnosed with cancer eighteen months before his demise.

David Warner's family's statement mentioned:

"Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity."

While the family did not reveal the type of cancer and its expanse, it is expected to have been in an advanced stage. As per the timeline suggested by the family's statement, the 80-year-old Manchester native was seemingly diagnosed with the fatal disease in early January last year or late December 2020.

Tributes rush in following David Warner's demise

As UK-based media outlets reported the news of David Warner's death, a legion of tweets paid tribute to the late actor. Numerous celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences to Warner and acknowledged his contribution to the industry.

Renowned personalities like filmmaker Edgar Wright, comic book writer Rob Liefeld, actor Michael McKean, and many others paid tribute to the late actor.

edgarwright @edgarwright Very sad to hear of David Warner's passing, an actor with a huge legacy on stage & screen and unforgettable roles in; Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment, Straw Dogs, From Beyond The Grave, The Omen, Time After Time, Time Bandits, Tron, Titanic and much more. He will be missed. Very sad to hear of David Warner's passing, an actor with a huge legacy on stage & screen and unforgettable roles in; Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment, Straw Dogs, From Beyond The Grave, The Omen, Time After Time, Time Bandits, Tron, Titanic and much more. He will be missed. https://t.co/sBh4VVvEfH

Zack Handlen @zhandlen RIP to David Warner, who, in addition to hundreds of terrific roles on film and TV, was one of TNG's scariest villains RIP to David Warner, who, in addition to hundreds of terrific roles on film and TV, was one of TNG's scariest villains https://t.co/bQx1YqQdpx

robliefeld @robertliefeld The Spaceshipper 🚀 @TheSpaceshipper



Tron, Time After Time, Time Bandits, Star Trek V/VI/TNG, Twin PEAKS, Babylon 5, Doctor Who, Total Recall 2070, among many others...



He will be greatly missed. RIP David Warner, an amazing actor and a sci-fi star.Tron, Time After Time, Time Bandits, Star Trek V/VI/TNG, Twin PEAKS, Babylon 5, Doctor Who, Total Recall 2070, among many others...He will be greatly missed. RIP David Warner, an amazing actor and a sci-fi star.Tron, Time After Time, Time Bandits, Star Trek V/VI/TNG, Twin PEAKS, Babylon 5, Doctor Who, Total Recall 2070, among many others... He will be greatly missed. 🙏 https://t.co/XnKugyGJfe Omigosh! He was a true great and a staple of my youth! Just a brilliant actor! RIP David Warner! twitter.com/TheSpaceshippe… Omigosh! He was a true great and a staple of my youth! Just a brilliant actor! RIP David Warner! twitter.com/TheSpaceshippe…

TRAFON(s Backup Account) @RiseFallNickBck RIP to David Warner, who is known for his acting roles in Titanic and The Omen, but also ventured into the animated world, voicing The Lobe (Freakazoid), Nergal (Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy) and Ra's Al Ghul (Batman TAS)



A legend who will be dearly missed. RIP to David Warner, who is known for his acting roles in Titanic and The Omen, but also ventured into the animated world, voicing The Lobe (Freakazoid), Nergal (Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy) and Ra's Al Ghul (Batman TAS)A legend who will be dearly missed. https://t.co/9X4b5G5Sfr

Kate Mulgrew @TheKateMulgrew

So kind, soft-spoken, modest, and funny.



And an absolutely wonderful actor.

RIP. TrekNews.net @TrekNewsNet Sad to learn of the passing of actor David Warner at the age of 80.



Warner's contributions to Star Trek include St. John Talbot in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Gorkon in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, and Gul Madred in the Star Trek: The Next Generation. Sad to learn of the passing of actor David Warner at the age of 80.Warner's contributions to Star Trek include St. John Talbot in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Gorkon in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, and Gul Madred in the Star Trek: The Next Generation. https://t.co/TJKMbff4R4 How David Warner will be missed!So kind, soft-spoken, modest, and funny.And an absolutely wonderful actor.RIP. twitter.com/treknewsnet/st… How David Warner will be missed!So kind, soft-spoken, modest, and funny.And an absolutely wonderful actor.RIP. twitter.com/treknewsnet/st…

a. borg @borgposting woulda had me saying there were five lights for sure. rest in peace david warner woulda had me saying there were five lights for sure. rest in peace david warner https://t.co/B6I0r0YTk7

Terry Pratchett 🇺🇦 @terryandrob It was such an immeasurable honour having the legendary David Warner play Lord Downey in Hogfather. His performance set the bar so high and we will be forever grateful GNU It was such an immeasurable honour having the legendary David Warner play Lord Downey in Hogfather. His performance set the bar so high and we will be forever grateful GNU https://t.co/m2j7MvmxfO

Michael McKean @MJMcKean David Warner stole scenes from great actors throughout his career but that was collateral, not intentional: he just ran with a solid character and purpose every time. Did the work. Never not good. David Warner stole scenes from great actors throughout his career but that was collateral, not intentional: he just ran with a solid character and purpose every time. Did the work. Never not good.

Toby Hadoke @TobyHadoke David Warner has died. Absolutely my favourite actor as a young, aspiring actor: his ability to convey glassy fragility or cold amorality without doing anything facially was a true acting gift. I'm so proud that I later had the pleasure of working with & knowing him. RIP sir. David Warner has died. Absolutely my favourite actor as a young, aspiring actor: his ability to convey glassy fragility or cold amorality without doing anything facially was a true acting gift. I'm so proud that I later had the pleasure of working with & knowing him. RIP sir. https://t.co/1hBBLz8W7o

Doctor Who @bbcdoctorwho bbc.in/3PTT4BO We're sad to report the passing of David Warner, who appeared in 'Cold War' in 2013. He was also known for playing his own incarnation of the Doctor with @bigfinish We're sad to report the passing of David Warner, who appeared in 'Cold War' in 2013. He was also known for playing his own incarnation of the Doctor with @bigfinish ❤️ bbc.in/3PTT4BO https://t.co/7HTvqeUGc8

Besides his most recognizable roles in Tron and Titanic, several fans acknowledged his performances in films like 1966's Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment and 1976's horror classic The Omen. Warner had worked in multiple horror roles, which made him a well-established name in the genre in the 1970s. In addition to The Omen, he had worked in horror classics like 1979's Nightwing, 1988's Waxwork, and 1990's Tripwire.

Furthermore, Warner's roles like Chancellor Gorkon, St. John Talbot, and Gul Madred in the Star Trek franchise made him a recognizable face in the fandom of that series. Warner also voiced iconic roles like DC villain Ra's al Ghul in the 1990s Batman: The Animated Series and Batman: Beyond from 2000.

