How did David Warner die? Cause of death explored as Tron and Titanic star passes away at 80

According to a statement from his family, renowned British actor David Warner passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday, July 24. Warner reportedly died at Northwood, London's Denville Hall, a medical and assisted living facility. The facility is known for being the place of death for many UK-based celebrities.
In the statement shared by his family, they said:
"He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."
With almost sixty years of experience as a theatre and TV/feature film actor, Warner had been involved in numerous famed roles like that of Ed Dillinger/Sark/The Master Control Program in Disney's 1982 hit Tron. The octogenarian was also known for portraying Spicer Lovejoy in 1999's Titanic. In 2018, Disney again hired him to act as Admiral Boom in Mary Poppins Returns. The late actor left behind his longtime partner Lisa Bowerman and a son named Luke.
British star David Warner dies after a long battle with cancer
As per the statement provided to BBC by David Warner's family, the late thespian had been battling cancer for quite some time. The statement revealed that the actor had been diagnosed with cancer eighteen months before his demise.
David Warner's family's statement mentioned:
"Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity."
While the family did not reveal the type of cancer and its expanse, it is expected to have been in an advanced stage. As per the timeline suggested by the family's statement, the 80-year-old Manchester native was seemingly diagnosed with the fatal disease in early January last year or late December 2020.
Tributes rush in following David Warner's demise
As UK-based media outlets reported the news of David Warner's death, a legion of tweets paid tribute to the late actor. Numerous celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences to Warner and acknowledged his contribution to the industry.
Renowned personalities like filmmaker Edgar Wright, comic book writer Rob Liefeld, actor Michael McKean, and many others paid tribute to the late actor.
Besides his most recognizable roles in Tron and Titanic, several fans acknowledged his performances in films like 1966's Morgan: A Suitable Case For Treatment and 1976's horror classic The Omen. Warner had worked in multiple horror roles, which made him a well-established name in the genre in the 1970s. In addition to The Omen, he had worked in horror classics like 1979's Nightwing, 1988's Waxwork, and 1990's Tripwire.
Furthermore, Warner's roles like Chancellor Gorkon, St. John Talbot, and Gul Madred in the Star Trek franchise made him a recognizable face in the fandom of that series. Warner also voiced iconic roles like DC villain Ra's al Ghul in the 1990s Batman: The Animated Series and Batman: Beyond from 2000.