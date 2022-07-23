Why did North Carolina's Kenly police resign? Controversy explained as entire department walks out

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, North Carolina's Kenly Police Department, consisting of five officers, the town clerk, and the utility clerk, tendered their resignations. The small-town police department cited the toxicity of their work environment as the reason behind their sudden resignations.

According to them, the atmosphere created by the newly elected town manager, Justine Jones, has made it impossible for them to work amiably and fulfill their duties. In a Facebook post addressing the issue, the former police chief of the Kenly Police Department, Josh Gibson, wrote:

"I have put in my 2 weeks notice along with the whole police dept. Sharon Evans and Christy Thomas with the town of Kenly after 21 years of service. The new manager has created an environment I do not feel we can perform our duties and services to the community...I have loved this community... it has become family and one of my greatest honors to serve... God bless you all in Kenly."

Kenly is a small North Carolina town in the Johnston and Wilson counties. The residents will hold an emergency meeting on Friday regarding the pressing issue.

Who is Justine Jones?: Mass resignation of Kenly Police Department leaves the small town in North Carolina confused

In a shocking move of defiance, the small police department in the town of Kenly in North Carolina walked out on Wednesday afternoon. Kenly's new town manager is being named as the person responsible for this decision. Justine Jones, recently elected to this position, is being accused of creating a toxic space for the police department, making them unable to render their "services to the community."

🥀_Imposter_🕸️ @Imposter_Edits



That should let you know they aren't they to "protect and serve" otherwise it wouldn't be an issue

abc11.com/kenly-police-d… When their department came under fire for misconduct and they faced more oversite just to make sure they were operating properly the entire department quit.That should let you know they aren't they to "protect and serve" otherwise it wouldn't be an issue When their department came under fire for misconduct and they faced more oversite just to make sure they were operating properly the entire department quit.That should let you know they aren't they to "protect and serve" otherwise it wouldn't be an issueabc11.com/kenly-police-d…

In an interview with ABC 11, Josh Gibson elaborated on the recent problems the small police department has faced, including the stress they had been experiencing due to being severely understaffed. He said:

“It was just a lot of stress on a lot of us trying to maintain and keep coverage. This is heartbreaking. The community has always been so tremendously so supportive of us."

To the North Carolina town's attorney Chip Hewett, the departure is a rude shock. To WRAL News, he said:

"We just learned about this [Wednesday], it effects the entire police dept and staff members, we are looking at having an emergency special meeting to figure out how to move forward with it."

Amidst the crisis, Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell has stated that he will take responsibility for the town's safety. He said:

"We're stepping up and stepping out, and as Johnston County and the sheriff's office, we're going to be there for our people and the citizens. They may be the citizens of the town of Kenly, but they're still citizens of the county of Johnston, also."

Justine Jones, an African-American woman, had previously sued Richmond County for gender and racial discrimination in the workplace. According to a press release, she was chosen for the current position after a nationwide search of 30 candidates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far