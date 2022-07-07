Who was Will Friend? Odette Annable leads tributes as Bevin Prince's husband dies after being struck by lightning

Actress Bevin Prince's husband, William Friend, died on July 3 at 33 after he was struck by lightning. A local news station reported that he was found on a boat, after which the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office and Wilmington Police Department's Marine Unit arrived near Masonboro Island.

Friend was immediately taken to Bradley Creek Marina, and the emergency team performed CPS on him. However, he was declared dead at the scene. His best friend Odette Annable expressed her grief on social media and wrote,

“Will, it feels surreal writing this. Mostly because it feels like you were just getting started. The life and love that you gave to my best friend made it feel okay that we were thousands of miles apart.”

Odette described William as a passionate and perfect man for Bevin. She stated that it broke her heart after hearing about his stories from Bevin since she lost the love of her life.

Meanwhile, Odette launched a GoFundMe page for William, and the description states that the fund will be used for Recess, a business that Friend was very passionate about. A portion of the money will be provided to the Special Operators Transition Foundation.

Bevin Prince's husband was fond of bikes and motorcycles

William Friends was Bisnow Media's CEO (Image via bevinaprince/Instagram)

William Friend was the CEO of Bisnow Media for seven years and was a resident of Wilmington, North Carolina. He was a resident of the UK with his parents, and when he turned 15, he shifted to the US and finished his secondary schooling in Washington DC. Friend joined the company following his graduation in 2010.

He became popular for playing an essential role in transforming the company from a local event business to an intelligence platform for the multi-trillion-dollar commercial real estate market.

He became the COO in 2013 and was promoted to CEO in 2015. His company website says that he was passionate about bikes and motorcycles and used to go on scuba diving trips in Mauritius with his brothers John and Tom.

Friend tied the knot with Bevin Prince in 2016, and following the Covid-19 pandemic, the pair left New York and moved to Wilmington, North Carolina.

Know about Bevin Prince

Bevin Prince was initially cast as an extra and portrayed the role of a cheerleader on One Tree Hill. Her character was eventually changed to a recurring role of Bevin Mirskey, and she appeared in 41 episodes.

She was then cast as Millison, one of the main characters of the PAX Television show Palmetto Point, in 2005. She then shifted to North Carolina and appeared in many shows like Desperate Housewives and House.

The 39-year-old appeared as Ariel in the 2009 horror film Dark House and another horror film, Wreckage, released in 2012. She then appeared in two more films, Groupie and The Artifact.

