Bryce Hall to star in TikTok- inspired horror film 'Skill House' produced by Ryan Kavanaugh's Entertainment Stock Exchange 

TikTok star and founder of Sway House, Bryce Hall, is set to debut in his first big-budget horror movie. TikTok has paved the way for many big-number creators, helping them break onto the big screen.

Creators like Addison Rae and Noah Beck are the most recent and popular examples.

The 22-year-old shared the news with his fans on social media, where he posted screenshots of various blog articles about the movie. The movie is a horror parody called Skill House. It will be based on Sway House and capture the dark side of internet fame.

Stories shared by Bryce Hall on his Instagram stories (Image via @brycehall/Instagram)

Ryan Kavanaugh's Entertainment Stock Exchange will be producing the Bryce Hall flick

Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Studios announced the movie on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. It will be the first movie to be listed on Kavanaugh’s new Entertainment Stock Exchange site (ESX.io), a one-of-a-kind project designed to allow users to invest in film projects and trade in and out of a film’s potential upside.

Josh Stolberg is the co-writer and director of the movie, and readers might know him from movies like Spiral, Pirannah 3D, Sorority Row, Jigsaw, and more. He is represented by UTA and Circle of Confusion.

Stolberg described the movie as a dark satire of social media and influencer culture. The movie will be shot at Sway House, a Bel Air mansion created to rival Hype House. He explained:

“I’ve worked with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Chris Rock and Sam Jackson, Carrie Fisher and Dwayne Johnson… but my kids are more excited about this project than any other I’ve worked on.”

He shared his views on social media fame and how it affects youth by saying:

“Working with Bryce Hall and Ryan Kavanaugh, this is sure to be a first of a new horror genre. These social media personalities are the new Hollywood, and they are reinventing what it means to be a star. "

He also added:

"When a young kid from Maryland, like Bryce, with nothing but a cell phone and a ring light, can attract tens of millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram, it evens the playing field for everyone. But there’s a dark side to this new entertainment landscape, and I’m excited to flip that rock over.”

While describing the movie's theme, Stolberg said that it would contain a good amount of gore and shock value. He also joked about going over budget with fake blood, remarking that he had been allowed to make the movie according to his liking. He further explained:

“While this concept could play for parody, I’ll be taking a more serious approach and leaning into scares and horror over humor. I’m not pulling punches. I’ve been given the green light to go for it. And I can’t wait!”

Kavanaugh also shared his views on the Bryce Hall starter, saying that the movie intends to break the boundary between the short-form social media phenomenon and long-form content. He stated that Hall is a recognized influencer with over 50 million followers, which makes him a good candidate for the role. He used words like "polarizing influencers" and "a crossover star" for the TikToker. He continued by saying:

"The film digs deep into the human psyche and the new generation’s thirst for stardom, asking how far they would go? It will be bloody, it will be dark, and it will certainly be talked about.”

Kavanaugh has financed some really successful movies like Brothers, Limitless, Mirror Mirror, The Ugly Truth, and many more. Bryce Hall hasn't shed much light on his role in the movie, where he is represented by Brad Baskin of Panther Management.

