Hype House new members list: Sam Dezz, Brooke Monk, and more

TikTok collective the Hype House has announced its new line-up of creators following the departure of several of the original members. Over the past three years, several members have moved away from the group to create a budding career of their own. The original members who remain in the Hype House include Thomas Petrou, Mia Hayward, Vinnie Hacker, and Jack Wright.

The new creators who have joined the famous TikTok group include Sam Dezz, Brooke Monk, Tabitha Swatosh, and Jack Hayward.

On April 1, the team uploaded a picture to their official Instagram account. All eight members were featured together with the older members sitting in the back while the new additions took the front stage.

In addition to the Instagram announcement, the group uploaded a video to the Hype House’s official TikTok account which has amassed over 19 million followers.

The Hype House group was one of the first TikTok content creator groups to come into being. Viral sensations who left the collective include Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, Alex Warren, Addison Rae, Daisy Keech, Larray, Kouvr Annon and Avani amongst others.

Everything to know about Hype House’s new members

1) Sam Dezz

Sam Dezz is a popular social media personality best known for his lip-sync, comedy, and dance videos on his TikTok account. The 19-year-old is a California native but moved to Virginia. The influencer gained popularity on Instagram after uploading videos and selfies of himself as he surfed. His TikTok account currently boasts 3.9 million followers. His Instagram account has also accumulated 903k followers.

2) Brooke Monk

Brooke Monk is a famous TikTok influencer who has a whopping 19.1 million followers. The social media personality also has her own YouTube channel with 1.15 million followers. The 19-year-old gained popularity uploading lip-sync videos. The Florida-native also has her own merchandise. She currently holds 2.2 million followers on her Instagram.

3) Tabitha Swatosh

Tabitha Swatosh is an immensely popular Beauty Pageant winner, YouTuber, and model. The TikToker hails from Missouri. The 21-year-old has amassed over 9.3 million followers on TikTok. Along with being awarded Miss Missouri State University and Miss Merry Christmas 2017 amongst others, she also boasts a YouTube channel where she often uploads vlogs and lifestyle content. Swatosh has amassed over 1.45 million subscribers on the video sharing platform.

4) Jack Hayward

Jack Hayward is Mia's brother. He started his career as a content creator on TikTok and is an emerging influencer. The 24-year-old has amassed more than 500,00 followers on his TikTok account. His Instagram page includes several selfies. He has amassed over 133k followers on the social media platform.

