What is 'The QB Bad Boy and Me' about? Plot explored as Noah Beck is set to make his acting debut in rom-com based on Tay Marley's Wattpad novel

TikTok star Noah Beck is geared up to make his feature acting debut with the upcoming movie, The QB Bad Boy and Me.

The news was reported in an exclusive by Deadline and shared by Beck on his Instagram profile.

The creator is popular for his comedy, fashion and lifestyle videos reels and TikToks. He has created longer videos for his YouTube channel and was a member of the Hype House. Beck also starred in Dixie D'amelio's music video for her single, Be Happy.

He recently appeared in the Nickelodeon series Side Hustle. However, this will be Beck's first official full-length feature film.

All we know about Noah Beck's upcoming movie The QB Bad Boy and Me

The QB Bad Boy and Me is a romantic comedy based on Tay Marley’s Wattpad novel. The novel has a read count of over 30 million on the online platform and is one of the top-selling titles to get physically published.

The story revolves around Dallas Bryan, a school cheerleader passionate about dance who hopes to escape her small town and find success in the big city. She is determined to win a dance scholarship from the coveted California Institute of the Arts (CalArts). However, her plans start to fall apart when Drayton Lahey (Noah Beck), "the star high school quarterback," makes an entry into her life.

Creator+ and Wattpad Webtoon Studios are producing the movie, and Writer Mary Gulino is set to adapt the story for the screen. Gulino is also a staff writer for the Disney+ animated series Hailey’s On It!

Production for the movie is set to begin in the summer, but it is currently missing a director.

Aron Levitz and Lindsey Weems Ramey from Wattpad Webtoon Studios are set to produce, alongside Adam Wescott, Nick Phillips, and McKenna Marshall from Creator+. The head of the studio for Creator+, Wescott, commented on casting Noah Beck as the male lead by saying,

"Noah’s rabid audience combined with QB‘s proven readership create the perfect storm for a film adaptation. We’re excited for this playful and sweet YA comedy to come to life."

Noah Beck is also on the list of producers, with his manager Maxwell Mitcheson taking up the role of executive producer. Beck expressed his feelings about the project by saying,

“I am thrilled to be partnering with this incredible team and am honored to bring Tay’s beloved story and characters to life. I can’t wait to get to work and to dive in on all creative aspects of the film.”

Levitz, who is also the president of Wattpad Webtoon, said,

"The QB Bad Boy and Me is an incredible opportunity to combine Noah’s amazing fandom with the massive global fan community that has been electrified by Tay Marley’s story."

He further added,

"Readers have fallen in love with The QB Bad Boy and Me on Wattpad and in bookstores, so we’re thrilled to work with Noah and Creator+ to bring this story to life on screens everywhere.”

Wattpad Webtoon Studios produces fan-driven stories

Wattpad Webtoon Studios works with Webtoon and Wattpad to produce and animate popular stories on the platforms.

The studio is currently developing and producing over 100 projects worldwide and recently worked with Netflix to executive produce A través de mi ventana (Through My Window), written by Ariana Godoy on Wattpad.

The movie reached #1 in 22 regions and scored more than 33 million viewing hours in its first weekend. Currently, two sequels to the franchise are in development.

