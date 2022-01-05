“He has it backwards”: Fans slam Bryce Hall for joking about how he ‘made’ Addison Rae famous

Controversial TikTok star Bryce Hall is receiving immense flack online after jokingly admitting to making his ex and fellow TikToker Addison Rae famous. The conversation took place during a Raw Talk podcast episode hosted by Bradley Martyn.

Hall and Rae first confirmed they were in a relationship in November 2020. However, the couple broke up after multiple cheating rumors regarding the former surfaced online, leading to them finally calling it quits in March 2021.

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae had a short-lived relationship (Image via Bryce Hall/Instagram)

The two went through a messy breakup, with the 22-year-old amateur boxer slamming Rae for speaking about their relationship on social media. He also claimed that the split was “very one-sided”.

What did Bryce Hall say on the podcast?

In the latest Raw Talks podcast episode titled “CLEARING BRYCE HALL’S NAME”, the guest confirmed that he and Rae “knew what they were doing” when they were together in public. When the social media personality was asked if she was famous before meeting him, he immediately replied:

“No.”

He continued:

“I actually met her when she had like 35k, and I had like 700,000 or something like that on Instagram.”

Martyn then joked about Hall “making” Rae. Hall then joked:

“Yeah, where’s that cheque!”

He later assured fans that he knew that Addison Rae had built her career on her own.

Though the conversation seemed lighthearted, followers of Bryce Hall and Addison Rae were displeased with the former. Many netizens mentioned that Hall rose to fame once he began being spotted with the He’s All That actress.

A few comments online read:

The internet's reaction to Bryce Hall "making" Addison Rae

The internet's response to Bryce Hall "making" Addison Rae

The internet's reaction to Bryce Hall "making" Addison Rae

It is important to note that both the TikTokers have flourishing careers in their own rights. The 21-year-old Rae has secured a multi-movie deal with Netflix and has her own cosmetics line, “Item Beauty,” along with her own fragrance.

Addison Rae is also preparing to release her debut album following the release of her single, Obsessed.

Though Bryce Hall continues to make videos on YouTube and TikTok mainly, he is also attempting to grow a boxing career.

