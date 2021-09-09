"Cancelling my Netflix subscription": Addison Rae signs a multi-movie deal with Netflix and the internet isn't too happy

TikToker-turned-movie star Addison Rae has signed a multi-movie deal with Netflix after her debut film He’s All That, the gender-swap remake of 90s movie She’s All That hit the streaming platform. Though the multi-picture deal stands as an achievement for the actress, fans are displeased and claim that she is not talented enough.

Addison Rae said in an official statement:

“Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams.”

She continued:

“I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.”

As part of the deal, the streaming platform will also allow the 20-year-old to stand as executive producer as Netflix continues to create films specifically for Rae.

Internet disappointed with Netflix after deal with Addison Rae is announced

The streaming platform may be taking an impulsive decision following the early success of He’s All That. Netflix projected that the film will be watched by more than 55 million platform users in the first month of the movie’s release. The company also asserted that the film had reached #1 on the company’s chart in 78 countries including “Brazil, France and Saudi Arabia.”

The internet seemed weary of Netflix’s partnership with Addison Rae as the movie received mixed ratings which were either tremendously positive or rightfully dismissive. Though the movie received such diverse ratings, the director of the film Naketha Mattocks believes that Rae is a promising actor. While speaking of her talent, he said:

“Addison Rae’s charm and promise is undeniable as evidenced by He’s All That and her already passionate fan base.”

Reacting to the news, some said:

i had to check if this a fake discussing film account — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 8, 2021

84M followers on tiktok, 39M on Insta. If she's a money making machine for them, of course this was bound to happen. — Jess #TopShelf #BringWynonnaHome (@LitEarper709) September 8, 2021

Cancelling my Netflix subscription now. We on Disney+, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime >>> — swshriv 🇵🇦 | Master of Illusion (@swshriv) September 8, 2021

so Netflix just signs these actors without having movies for them yet



what if they are poorly casted?? 👀 — TiTaN (@NiiteTitan) September 8, 2021

SOMEONE FIND THE CONTRACT AND RIP IT UP — Luke (@qLxke_) September 8, 2021

hire real actresses who can actually play the part instead of hiring a tiktok star and using her name for views. quality over quantity always wins. — ᵐᶜ ¹¹²³ (@sheismc) September 8, 2021

and we won’t be watching any of them pic.twitter.com/NKrnZ0Ddt2 — zenon (@LAHA1INE) September 8, 2021

Should've signed someone with actual skills and talent — KyleDelorenzo ❓0❓❓ (@codeofcomics) September 8, 2021

The youngster, who is also a singer, released her first single Obsessed in March, co-founded own makeup line Item Beauty, and has also released a Spotify podcast show with her mother Sheri Easterling.

