"Trash bag human": Faith Ordway and Bryce Hall drama explained as former accuses TikTok star of pressurizing her to kiss him

TikTok content creator Bryce Hall is receiving backlash after fellow content creator Faith Ordway claimed Hall pressured her to kiss him at the end of a Twitch stream. This comes after the two were told to end their live Twitch session “with a bang.”

22-year-old Hall mentioned in the livestream that the two TikTokers found themselves feuding before the Twitch session. However, he did not mention the details. Ordway exited the hot tub (where they were filming) before the Twitch session began.

When Bryce Hall was asked about the tension between him and 20-year-old Ordway, he said the latter “got mad over a salty remark.” He also said that “she started it,” referring to the fight between the two.

Why did Faith Ordway leave Bryce Hall’s Twitch livestream?

When asked why Ordway left the live session, she said that “Bryce is a trash bag human.” She stated that she intended to make the Twitch session humorous. However, Hall’s team were going a different route. Hall demanded that the Twitch session end with a kiss.

Faith Ordway stated that “she did not want to do anything s*xual for entertainment.”

Hall allegedly called Ordway a “p**sy” because she refused to kiss him. The former also added:

“Every girl that’s done it now has a successful career.”

While describing the incident, Ordway added:

“I said, ‘I’m successful on my own. I don’t need that.’ He said, ‘No, I meant like, actually successful.’ That’s when I decided to leave.”

Ordway also mentioned that she requested the videographer remove the YouTube thumbnail of her kissing Bryce on the cheek. However, Hall’s team refused to cooperate.

As Faith Ordway’s TikTok video exposed Bryce Hall, the internet began roasting the latter. A few comments online read:

Hall responds to Ordway’s TikTok

As netizens fired at Hall for forcing Ordway to kiss him, he tweeted:

Bryce Hall @BryceHall welcome to clout season; it’s when the lying women like faith ordway try to create a false narrative to boost their “career” and portrays themselves as an angel when we both know what happens off the internet 🥳 welcome to clout season; it’s when the lying women like faith ordway try to create a false narrative to boost their “career” and portrays themselves as an angel when we both know what happens off the internet 🥳

Bryce Hall also created a TikTok video in response. The former used a video clip of Ordway saying:

“Hey homie, I don’t know if I want to come on your stream tomorrow because I don’t want to do anything s*xual for entertainment.”

Bryce Hall then adds in his response video:

“Oh no, that’s completely understandable.”

He attached a clip of Ordway twerking to a song she had posted on TikTok.

