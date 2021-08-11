"He does kiss everyone when he's drunk": Tana Mongeau shares her thoughts on the viral photo of Bryce Hall kissing her best friend Ari Aguirre 

In her latest podcast episode, Tana Mongeau talked about how she felt after seeing a recent viral photo of Bryce Hall kissing her best friend, Ari Aguirre.

20-year-old Ari Aguirre is an internet personality best known for being Tana Mongeau's best friend. He has amassed over 15,000 followers on Instagram, and currently works as a model outside of social media.

Tana Mongeau explains Bryce Hall's viral photo

In late July, a photo of Bryce Hall kissing fellow TikToker Ari Aguirre outside of a Los Angeles nightclub went viral.

BRYCE AND ARI PLS I LOVE THEMM pic.twitter.com/QAN9T8mxEw — sara (@dizzyhalls) July 23, 2021

The photo sparked multiple rumors of Bryce's sexuality, with everyone assuming the TikTok star was publicly coming out as bisexual.

As Ari is known as Tana Mongeau's best friend, the latter discussed how she felt about the photo in the latest episode of the Cancelled podcast titled, The Ex Episode.

Tana Mongeau talks about Bryce Hall's viral photo on Cancelled (Image via Instagram/tanamongeau)

She began by joking around, claiming how she wished she was the one that Bryce kissed in the photo. She said:

"Why couldn't it have been me? Last week I said on this very podcast and talked about how I was sexually attracted to Bryce Hall. Two minutes later my gay best friend is kissing him in the streets of f***ing LA."

Tana then explained to her audience how the photo came to be, blaming Bryce's drunkenness for making him "kiss everyone".

"I don't know if you guys know this about Bryce but he does kiss everyone when he's drunk. Like me, I used to be terrible, utterly terrible. Bryce is very much like that and will kiss everyone."

Tana eventually said that everything was just a joke, and that she didn't really know Bryce's sexuality despite previously implying that he may be bisexual.

"They kissed and it went viral. We know Ari was going back for more. He went in for the first kiss, and then went in for a second. It's a very hard situation because both are cap. Obviously we're all making jokes and I don't know Bryce's sexuality.

Bryce Hall has yet to respond to Tana Mongeau's comments about his viral photo with Ari Aguirre.

Edited by Siddharth Satish