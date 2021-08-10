"This is actually insane": Jake Paul surprisingly congratulates KSI on his song featuring Lil Wayne

Jake Paul recently took to TikTok to congratulate KSI for collaborating with Lil Wayne, despite many anticipating an angry response.

On August 3rd, the British YouTuber shocked the internet after releasing a song with the iconic rapper titled "Lose." According to KSI, the song was an attempt to shade Jake Paul, who once stated that Lil Wayne was his idol.

Adding insult to injury, KSI then commented "Gotcha idol" below a TikTok video Paul posted afterwards, referencing Jake's infamous "Gotcha hat" meme that occurred after he stole Floyd Mayweather's hat at a press conference.

Jake Paul maturely responds to KSI's TikTok video

After KSI had posted a TikTok directly shading Jake Paul, the latter took it upon himself to respond in a mature manner.

Instead of angrily reacting to his video, Jake instead congratulated KSI and told him to "keep it up":

"Da*n..congrats, this is actually insane. You've been killing it with your music. You're showing the world that 'YouTubers' can accomplish anything. No hate. Keep it up."

TikTok shocked by Jake Paul's "kindness"

The YouTube star's followers on TikTok were shocked by his response, calling it "mature" and "kind."

As the former Disney Channel star is known for his angry outbursts and alleged violent responses, people found his comments to be unexpected.

However, others anticipated that Jake Paul's kind comments meant he was "up to something" or planning something against KSI.

KSI is yet to respond to Jake Paul's comments considering he has recently become acquainted with the latter's brother Logan Paul.

