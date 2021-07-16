Logan Paul set to feature in The KSI Show, and fans can't get enough of it

British YouTuber KSI recently revealed that his upcoming entertainment show, called "The KSI Show," is set to feature his former opponent, Logan Paul.

KSI, 28, and Logan Paul, 26, went head-to-head in the ring during their 2018 match, which the former won. A year later, the two YouTubers re-entered the boxing area for a rematch, only for it to be ruled a draw.

The KSI Show

On Thursday afternoon, KSI posted a video on his YouTube channel titled, "What's Going On?" and dropped hints about his next creative venture.

He started off by explaining how he and his team came up with the idea of "The KSI Show."

The show will be airing its first episode on July 17th at 3 PM EST on the Moment House website.

"We had a few ideas and they just kept growing and growing. Eventually it got to the point where we had something that had a narrative. This whole show has been in the works for about eleven months. Over 250 people have worked on this show in one way or another."

KSI then praised the show and even mentioned how much he had invested in it.

"When I say this is going to be the best show done by a YouTuber this year, I mean it. I've said it before but over two million has gone into the show to make it the best possible."

The 28-year-old then finished off by answering frequently asked questions such as whether the show was going to be posted on YouTube. According to him, there is a possibility that the show will be available to watch on the video-sharing platform.

A few hours later, KSI tweeted out an image of himself and Logan Paul inside a boxing ring, implying a third match was on the cards.

Fans were initially riled up until they realized that the two had seemingly formed an unexpected friendship.

The KSI Show

This Saturday, July 17th. Time is running out to get tickets at https://t.co/F6RXI7Ggl2#TheKSIshow pic.twitter.com/r74wYuwFl1 — LORD KSI (@KSI) July 15, 2021

Fans root for KSI and Logan Paul's unexpected friendship

Many fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on Logan Paul's appearance in KSI's trailer:

yooooo — mikayla (@miikaylastralow) July 15, 2021

They aren’t actually gonna fight, it’s gonna be a troll lol — kai2004 (@kai_m2004) July 15, 2021

They’re the same picture pic.twitter.com/YpjWLUax2n — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) July 15, 2021

I CAN’T BELIEVE JJ GOT LOGAN PAUL AND FUCKING HESKEY FOR THE KSI SHOW TOMORROW I’M HYPED 😭🔥 — Marvellous Beatz (@BeatzbyMarv) July 15, 2021

It's safe to say that fans of both KSI and Logan Paul are excited to see the two content creators-turned-boxers possibly go for a rematch.

