Anthony Sandoval GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser as Utah boy is left injured in accident that killed his best friend

Utah authorities are looking into the fatal collision that left a 9-year-old Anthony Sandoval hospitalized and killed his best friend as the two were riding an electric bike.

On July 6, according to police, the two were carried approximately 200 feet on a South Jordan, Utah, street after being struck by an SUV.

He was riding with his friend, 9-year-old Brayden Long at the time. Brayden died from his injuries last week.



Anthony Sandoval and his best friend got struck soon after reuniting

Family members identified the victims as 9-year-old Brayden Long and Anthony Sandoval, according to KSL-TV. Long passed away from his wounds the following day and Anthony Sandoval is recovering in the hospital.

We learned today that Brayden Long did not survive his injuries.



Jamie Beach, Anthony's mother, was shattered by the incident and said:

"My son lost his best friend. I can't imagine what his family is going through, but my heart goes out to them."

The boys hadn't seen each other in months, according to Beach. Shortly after the pair were reunited, they met with an accident.

Beach revealed:

"I got a phone call about an hour later that he had been hit by a motor vehicle. South Jordan police had to be on the phone with me to calm me down."

Beach reported that Anthony has undergone numerous surgeries since the collision and is still being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit for severe head and stomach injuries. According to the source, he may initially require a wheelchair after recovery.

She mentioned:

"We are hoping he will be out of the ICU soon. It's still touch-and-go right now. He's had three surgeries in four days. He's a very strong boy."

Jamie Beach says Anthony Sandoval is an outgoing person

Reportedly, Anthony Sandoval will enter fourth grade at Magnet Elemetary School in Magna next fall. She added that after being in the hospital, her son hasn't been able to speak. Nevertheless, she is confident that her outgoing, resilient child will come out strong.

She said:

"He's a very outgoing boy, loves the outdoors, always outside playing basketball, playing soccer, he's just really outdoorsy."

Beach and her entire family are grateful for the community's support during this difficult period. Anthony and his family have a GoFundMe set up for him.

Police claim that the SUV's 44-year-old female driver stayed at the site of the collision and cooperated with investigators. According to a news release, they do not believe that the crash was caused by impairment.

Sources revealed an update on the investigation from the South Jordan Police Department. According to Sgt. Eric Anderson, their lead investigator has made this event a priority and is still trying to piece together exactly what transpired.

As of right now, any penalties for the SUV driver, according to Sgt. Anderson, would follow the identification of the incident's cause at the end of the inquiry.

