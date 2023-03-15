"GIVE ME A BREAK": RHONJ fans slam Gia Giudice over her concerns about not being there for her cousins

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other at different gatherings, while also navigating their issues, complicated relationships, and fractured friendships. Viewers witnessed a lot of drama throughout the course of the season.
On this week's episode of RHONJ, Gia addressed her concerns about not being there for her cousins "as much as she wants to be" because of the Gorga-Giudice family drama. Fans, however, pointed out that Gia could take it upon herself to spend time with her cousins, irrespective of what transpired with their parents. One tweeted:
The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Viewers have religiously followed their journey and are deeply invested in their lives. Cast members of season 13 include Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Former castmate Jackie Goldschneider returned as a "friend" of the housewives.
The family drama between Gorga-Giudice continues on RHONJ
Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the ladies navigating their personal commitments while also spending time together at Dolores' charity baseball game. Viewers witnessed many complicated dynamics play out as the cast dealt with several issues, including marriage, infidelity, family bonding, and several others.
The official synopsis of the episode, titled All Bats Are Off, reads:
"Amid high tensions within her family, Teresa meets with her therapist; hostility continues to fester between Margaret and Jennifer following the events at Jen Fessler's brunch; Dolores's dad drops by for a visit with his daughter and Paulie."
The past few RHONJ seasons have documented a lot of tension between the Gorgas and the Giudice families. Teresa Giudice's strained relationship with Joe and Melissa Gorga has been one of the focal points of season 13 as well. The installment not only featured the elders but also their children extensively discussing the family drama.
During her therapy session, Teresa opened up about how the family drama was affecting their kids. She noted that her daughters and Joe and Melissa Gorga's kids couldn't get along because of their impending issues, while they were inseparable in the beginning. The star confessed that she wanted the cousins to spend time with each other, irrespective of complications in the family.
Explaining an instance of cracks between the cousins, the RHONJ star said:
"I want my kids to grow up with their cousins. It is upsetting, like, we went to Anotnia's sweet 16 but Antonia didn't come to Melania's sweet 16 (because of cheer competition). Antonia and Melania were (inseperable)....Melania was so hurt."
Teresa continued:
"Every single cousin on my ex Joe (Giudice)'s side showed up. And the only one that was missing was Antonia. That's sad."
Later on in the RHONJ episode, the cast along with their kids gathered for a friendly baseball game for charity. While tensions were visible and present in different conversations, viewers witnessed the Gorga-Giudice kids bonding.
In a confessional, Teresa's daughter Gia Giudice addressed her concerns with the family drama affecting the kids and said:
"My cousins are growing up so fast, so everytime I see them, it just reminds me that I'm not able to be there for them as much as I would want to. It almost feels like my Zio (uncle) Joe and Zia (aunty) Melissa are trying to put a wedge between us. And that's definitely a feeling that doesn't sit well with me."
Fans address concerns with Gia's comments on RHONJ
Fans took to social media to express their issues with Gia's concerns. Check out what they have to say.
Season 13 of RHONJ is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the ladies are set to get into more complicated dynamics, which will lead to more heated arguments. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out for the cast.
