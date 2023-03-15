"GIVE ME A BREAK": RHONJ fans slam Gia Giudice over her concerns about not being there for her cousins

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other at different gatherings, while also navigating their issues, complicated relationships, and fractured friendships. Viewers witnessed a lot of drama throughout the course of the season.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Gia addressed her concerns about not being there for her cousins "as much as she wants to be" because of the Gorga-Giudice family drama. Fans, however, pointed out that Gia could take it upon herself to spend time with her cousins, irrespective of what transpired with their parents. One tweeted:

So fake Gia saying that she can’t be there for her cousins like GIVE ME A BREAK. You’re 21 and I’m sure they have cell phones, text them and go hang out with them. I doubt Joe and Melissa would stand in the waySo fake #RHONJ Gia saying that she can’t be there for her cousins like GIVE ME A BREAK. You’re 21 and I’m sure they have cell phones, text them and go hang out with them. I doubt Joe and Melissa would stand in the way So fake #RHONJ

The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Viewers have religiously followed their journey and are deeply invested in their lives. Cast members of season 13 include Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Former castmate Jackie Goldschneider returned as a "friend" of the housewives.

The family drama between Gorga-Giudice continues on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the ladies navigating their personal commitments while also spending time together at Dolores' charity baseball game. Viewers witnessed many complicated dynamics play out as the cast dealt with several issues, including marriage, infidelity, family bonding, and several others.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled All Bats Are Off, reads:

"Amid high tensions within her family, Teresa meets with her therapist; hostility continues to fester between Margaret and Jennifer following the events at Jen Fessler's brunch; Dolores's dad drops by for a visit with his daughter and Paulie."

The past few RHONJ seasons have documented a lot of tension between the Gorgas and the Giudice families. Teresa Giudice's strained relationship with Joe and Melissa Gorga has been one of the focal points of season 13 as well. The installment not only featured the elders but also their children extensively discussing the family drama.

During her therapy session, Teresa opened up about how the family drama was affecting their kids. She noted that her daughters and Joe and Melissa Gorga's kids couldn't get along because of their impending issues, while they were inseparable in the beginning. The star confessed that she wanted the cousins to spend time with each other, irrespective of complications in the family.

Explaining an instance of cracks between the cousins, the RHONJ star said:

"I want my kids to grow up with their cousins. It is upsetting, like, we went to Anotnia's sweet 16 but Antonia didn't come to Melania's sweet 16 (because of cheer competition). Antonia and Melania were (inseperable)....Melania was so hurt."

Teresa continued:

"Every single cousin on my ex Joe (Giudice)'s side showed up. And the only one that was missing was Antonia. That's sad."

Bye Wig, Hello Drama @nosmokenomore Oooof. Gia said Zia Melissa Zio Joe are putting a wedge between her and her cousins and it doesn’t ‘sit well,’ with her. #RHONJ and did Joe call Joey away from Tre?? Or was that sneaky editing Oooof. Gia said Zia Melissa Zio Joe are putting a wedge between her and her cousins and it doesn’t ‘sit well,’ with her. 😤 #RHONJ and did Joe call Joey away from Tre?? Or was that sneaky editing 👀 https://t.co/VJgzpUYejy

Later on in the RHONJ episode, the cast along with their kids gathered for a friendly baseball game for charity. While tensions were visible and present in different conversations, viewers witnessed the Gorga-Giudice kids bonding.

In a confessional, Teresa's daughter Gia Giudice addressed her concerns with the family drama affecting the kids and said:

"My cousins are growing up so fast, so everytime I see them, it just reminds me that I'm not able to be there for them as much as I would want to. It almost feels like my Zio (uncle) Joe and Zia (aunty) Melissa are trying to put a wedge between us. And that's definitely a feeling that doesn't sit well with me."

Fans address concerns with Gia's comments on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to express their issues with Gia's concerns. Check out what they have to say.

MzPooh247💋🥰💕 @LynnWalls18 Ok Gia sweetheart you’re an young adult you don’t need permission to be a great ~Big cousin can’t imagine Joe nor Melissa prohibiting you from seeing your cousins pick up the phone get in your car go visit or pick them up #RHONJ Ok Gia sweetheart you’re an young adult you don’t need permission to be a great ~Big cousin can’t imagine Joe nor Melissa prohibiting you from seeing your cousins pick up the phone get in your car go visit or pick them up #RHONJ

🙏🏽 @NateDaBoss13 Isn’t Gia old enough to drive? Why don’t she plan a cousins outing on a weekend and all of them hang out and she do the driving??? I’m confused! They still need their parents to hang out with each other? #RHONJ Isn’t Gia old enough to drive? Why don’t she plan a cousins outing on a weekend and all of them hang out and she do the driving??? I’m confused! They still need their parents to hang out with each other? #RHONJ

Benjamin_buttons @dimpleseyes1710 Gia needs to understand if she wanna be there she can't be there just go over there and visit them. Gia is taking on the attitude and behavior of her mother so she want everybody to come to her and apologize you want a video for your cousins. You go to them ur the oldest #RHONJ Gia needs to understand if she wanna be there she can't be there just go over there and visit them. Gia is taking on the attitude and behavior of her mother so she want everybody to come to her and apologize you want a video for your cousins. You go to them ur the oldest #RHONJ

Matt @lugia222 If Gia wants a better relationship with her cousins, maybe she should stop badmouthing her aunt and uncle and stay out of their conflict with her mom. #RHONJ If Gia wants a better relationship with her cousins, maybe she should stop badmouthing her aunt and uncle and stay out of their conflict with her mom. #RHONJ

Kee @Keepitlow_Kee Nobody is keeping the cousins apart! I just feel like Gia is old enough, if she wants to see her younger cousins that bad, she can call them (im sure they have personal cells) and even drive to go see them #RHONJ Nobody is keeping the cousins apart! I just feel like Gia is old enough, if she wants to see her younger cousins that bad, she can call them (im sure they have personal cells) and even drive to go see them #RHONJ

MattyD @mattd41391 but why cant you GIA???? ur an adult if u want to have a relationship with ur cousin do so... #RHONJ but why cant you GIA???? ur an adult if u want to have a relationship with ur cousin do so... #RHONJ

𝔸𝕄𝔹 @imcaramelnotred I’m over the “cousins being split up” storyline. I know they ALL have cells phones, and can either drive or take Ubers… if they wanna hang out, no one is stopping them #RHONJ I’m over the “cousins being split up” storyline. I know they ALL have cells phones, and can either drive or take Ubers… if they wanna hang out, no one is stopping them #RHONJ

Libbeth @Libbeth78 Im sorry but Gia has to take ownership is this “i miss my cousins” BS shes spewing. She’s been old enough to drive for YEARS! When my oldest sister moved out & had kids I made the effort to go see them, called them. I DIDNT WAIT! #RHONJ Im sorry but Gia has to take ownership is this “i miss my cousins” BS shes spewing. She’s been old enough to drive for YEARS! When my oldest sister moved out & had kids I made the effort to go see them, called them. I DIDNT WAIT! #RHONJ

Nicole @lovenic03 This bothers me so much. Leave the kids out of this foolishness. They should see their cousins whenever they want. Some of them are driving. They all have phones. Be a family even if the parents won't. #RHONJ This bothers me so much. Leave the kids out of this foolishness. They should see their cousins whenever they want. Some of them are driving. They all have phones. Be a family even if the parents won't. #RHONJ

BocaBourgeoisie🏖💎 @CurrentClips Gia is fully grown...she doesn't need to communicate to her cousins thru her parents. She can pick up her phone and text her cousins. JS. #RHONJ Gia is fully grown...she doesn't need to communicate to her cousins thru her parents. She can pick up her phone and text her cousins. JS. #RHONJ https://t.co/sJAZbLRXIl

Cyndi B @cynmdmi You're an adult now, Gia. If you want to see your cousins, make the effort when you're not on TV. That's how that works. #RHONJ You're an adult now, Gia. If you want to see your cousins, make the effort when you're not on TV. That's how that works. #RHONJ

Season 13 of RHONJ is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the ladies are set to get into more complicated dynamics, which will lead to more heated arguments. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out for the cast.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

