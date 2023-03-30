The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) will see the addition of a new cast member in the upcoming installment. A source told E! News that season 13 of the series will feature newcomer Annemarie Wiley, who was spotted filming for the same. The star is the wife of former NFL defensive Marcellus Wiley.

The potential RHOBH newcomer is a nurse anesthetist and fitness enthusiast. The 40-year-old homemaker and Marcellus share four children together.

While Bravo hasn't yet confirmed the cast for season 13, viewers will have to wait and find out if Annemarie comes in as a main cast member or "as a friend" of the housewives. She, however, posted a hint on her Instagram page and captioned it with blue diamonds, signaling her debut on the show.

"Try new things. Don't turn down novel experiences. Never stop growing. And most importantly, SMILE through it all!"

RHOBH newbie Annemarie Wiley wears several hats

While season 13 of RHOBH will see a few considerable changes, Annemarie's addition might just be the freshness that the series needs after a whole lot of drama last season. The newcomer is a nurse anesthetist, a philanthropist, and big on living a healthy lifestyle and working out.

Here are five things to know about the new cast addition.

1) Annemarie is a doting mother of four

She and her husband, Marcellus Wiley, share four children - son Marcellus Jr., 7, daughters Ariya Jayne, 4, and Alivia Marie, 3. Annamarie is also a mother figure to her husband's daughter, Morocca Alise, 24, from a previous relationship. They are a tight-knit family as she regularly updates her followers about their bond.

2) She works as a nurse anesthetist

Not only is the RHOBH newbie a doting mother but she also works as a nurse anesthetist. Explaining the job profile on her Instagram in September 2022, Annemerie shared a reel and said:

"A Nurse Anesthetist or Anesthesiologist is an advanced practice nurse who administers anesthesia for surgery and other medical procedures."

Calling the job "the best kept secret in healthcare," she went on to explain the practice further, including statistics and requirements for followers interested in pursuing it as a career.

3) Annemarie is also a philanthropist

Annemarie is also the co-founder of Project Transition, an organization that provides youth and communities with the right mentorship, guidance, and counseling to enable their growth. The official statement reads:

"Working with our affiliates, we strive to educate, enlighten and inspire young people by providing dynamic and existing opportunities for success, while cultivating self-esteem, leadership and respect to build healthier communities."

4) She is a fitness enthusiast

The RHOBH newcomer takes her health very seriously and while not working on her fully loaded schedule, she can be found working out in the gym. Annemarie keeps sharing pictures and videos of her workout on her Instagram page, which has 13.7K followers.

5) Can fit in well with the RHOBH housewives

Many of the existing cast members, including Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais, have also been seen commenting on her pictures, another indication of Annemarie's debut on the Bravo series.

A source close to the star hinted at her joining the Bravo series. They told PEOPLE:

“She’s hilarious. She’s got such a lovable personality, lives an active, full life and is married to a great husband with an adorable family life. She’s a hard-working mom. She’s going to be a great fit.”

RHOBH is set to see many guest appearances on season 13

A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) cast member Cynthia Bailey filmed with the RHOBH housewives. Apparently, she attended Kyle Richards' party and was invited as Sutton Stracke's guest.

The source, however, also squashed questions about Cynthia making her way to the Beverly Hills family. Stating that the RHOA star was focused on her acting career, they said:

"Although cameras were rolling, Cynthia is not an official cast member, but is often invited to events by the cast and she decided to go to the dinner. She might be popping in and out as a guest in the upcoming season. Nothing is official and right now it’s casual."

Other Bravolebrities have also been spotted filming, including former housewives Kim Richards, Denise Richards, and Camille Grammar, as well as Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) star Larsa Pippen.

Annemarie Wiley's addition comes a few months after former RHOBH housewives Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins announced their exit from the show. While the former made her exit to move on to other things, Diana revealed she was advised to bed rest due to her "high-risk" pregnancy.

