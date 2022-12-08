“I have not talked to her for a while”: Kathy Hilton on being in contact with sister Kyle Richards after RHOBH drama

RHOBH (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) alum Kathy Hilton and sister Kyle Richards' feud has always been in the news. After the latest season of the reality series ended in tears for the latter, fans were eager to know about Kathy’s relationship status with her sister.

RHOBH star Kathy Hilton finally addressed the issue at People's Choice Awards, which took place on December 7. She revealed to Access Hollywood that she has not spoken to Kyle for quite some time, stating:

"I have not talked to [Kyle] in a while. We’ve texted, but I have not talked to her for a while.”

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton fought during their trip to Aspen in RHOBH season 12

While filming RHOBH season 12, Kyle and Kathy locked horns during a cast trip to Aspen. Although most of the issues weren't caught on camera, the rest of the cast addressed Kathy's behavior on-screen.

At the time, RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna told cameras about what went down between the sisters during the trip. She disclosed that Kathy started venting about her issues with Kyle in the middle of a night out, further stating:

“My head is definitely in a fog after what happened last night. It’s way worse than a hangover. We were at the club and Kathy was having an absolute meltdown. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”

She added:

“She’s screaming she ‘made’ Kyle. Kathy’s responsible for Kyle and she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.’”

Lisa even said that she is “not saying a whole lot” since she was still in shock from what she experienced. It wasn't something that she “would’ve ever imagined coming from anyone in this group, let alone Kathy Hilton.”

Although Kathy did not address the feud on-screen, Kyle opened up and said that she believed after mending fences in the past they “would never go to a bad place ever again.” The reality star was at a crossroads after the fight as she didn’t know how she could “fix this."

Other RHOBH cast members, including Diana Jenkins, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Rinna, and Sutton Stracke, all expressed their concerns about Kathy's behavior. Meanwhile, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Minkoff questioned the accounts of what went down between Kathy and Kyle.

After the RHOBH Aspen trip episode aired, Kyle spoke about how “affected” she was with on and off feud with her sister Kathy. In the clip, she said:

“I was just sort of like, ‘No, I don’t want this to be going in this direction.’ It's too painful for me. So, so much for my happy place [in Aspen]. It’s still my happy place. I just want to be clear about that. But that was not a happy time at all.”

Kyle even spoke about her relationship with her older sister Kathy at the People's Choice Awards. She told Extra:

"We could be better, but we are sisters and at the end of the day we always come together, but we could be better and that's what I want, that's what I need in my life — to feel good.”

Despite Kathy and Kyle’s feud, their family members are optimistic that the sisters will sort things out between them once again.

Kyle's husband, Mauricio Umansky, even said that that he has always been “100 percent supportive of her, no matter what she does.” If Kyle wants to reconcile, Mauricio will still support her and even if “she's not ready to reconcile,” he will support Kyle “a thousand percent.”

