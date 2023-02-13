Who is Chris Leoni? Summer House newbie left the marines to pursue career in filmmaking and photography

Summer House is back with another thrilling season filled with fights and romance. Season 7 of Bravo's popular show will premiere this Monday, February 13, at 9 pm ET. The new season is bringing back many old faces to deal with their "relationship problems," along with 3 newbies - Chris Leoni, Samantha Feher, and Gabby Prescod.

Chris Leoni is a film director and writer who left his job in the US Marine Corps to explore his passion for filmmaking and photography. He is 30 years old and lives in New York. Leoni is the only single man in the cast and wants to find the "woman of his dreams."

Summer House's Chris Leoni had a mixed-culture upbringing

Chris grew up in a strict Honduran-Uruguayan household in Florida and attended the school of Visual arts to get a Bachelor's degree in Cinematography and Film/Video Production.

Before that, Chris was enlisted in the US Marine Corps for four years as a Field radio operator. After leaving his traditional lifestyle in 2015, he became the Director of Music and Youth Leader for the Iglesia de Cristo Ebenezer church and joined Shyp organization.

He has since made many short films, including INK, Epic-demic, Pitch Boys, Thoughtless, and Prom with the Pattersons. Leoni also works as a model and has been associated with the TRUE Model Management for the past eight years.

According to his Linkedin:

“Christopher Leoni is a Latin American writer/director whose focus is on diversifying the depiction of Hispanic culture. After serving in the Marines Christopher laid down his rifle and picked up a pen to continue serving others by telling their stories.”

He is currently single and wonders if his “unique flirting approach” will help him find himself a partner.

Summer House season 7 will feature 13 contestants

Bravo's description of Summer House reads:

"For years this group of friends has spent their weekends from Memorial Day through Labor Day in one of the most exclusive beach areas on the East Coast. These professionals may keep it together during the week, but as soon as they hit the beach on the weekend, they let loose in a big way that is exclusive to this high-end lifestyle."

Summer House season 7 will feature:

Paige DeSorbo Danielle Olivera Carl Radke Ciara Miller Amanda Batula Chris Leoni Gabby Prescod Kyle Cooke Samantha Feher Lindsay Hubbard Mya Allen Andrea Denver Kory Keefer

According to the trailer, the cast described the season as “mayhem” and “shocking.” The trailer also teases a very big argument between Lindsay and Danielle about the former’s relationship with Carl. Both of them get into another argument in the trailer, after which Danielle claims that she does not talk about Lindsay to other people and instead says everything to her face.

Gaby is seen crying in the trailer as other cast members support her. She will make a huge revelation that her ex, whom she dated for four years, cheated on her with Danielle. Paige confesses that she is getting too much pressure from her boyfriend Craig, who wants to get engaged in the next six months. Amanda will also face some serious medical issues while trying to conceive.

Summer House will air on Bravo every Monday at 9 pm ET. The episodes of the show will be uploaded on the Peacock streaming application and the network's website one day after the television premiere.

