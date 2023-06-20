Too Hot to Handle Season 5: Everything we know so far

Having delivered back-to-back hits, Too Hot to Handle is back for its fifth season. This time too, the format of the show will be the same: single men and women will enter believing that it is a regular dating show, and then learning about the rules as things proceed. As the show goes on, the cast members will have to avoid distractions and temptations to get physical.

There will be a grand prize of $200,000 again this year, which will decrease with each violation of a rule. The contestants with the most growth will receive the remaining prize money at the end of the show.

The show is about creating emotional connections between couples and following the rules their AI host named Lana tells them, while also completing some tasks and outdoor activities. Too Hot to Handle Season 5 will be released on July 14, 2023, according to Netflix's Tudum website.

Too Hot to Handle Season 5 set to air on July 14, 2023

This season's teaser is already out to showcase what fans can expect. In it, some clips of old cast members were shown, along with the following statement:

"This summer the heat is rising for a new cast. Things are getting too hot to handle. It's back and hotter than ever.”

In the meantime, no information has been released about which 10 cast members will appear in this season. The last time around, the participants were from all over the world. A group of 10 singles will travel to a romantic tropical villa where they must form an emotional connection without engaging in any s*xual activity.

Throughout the show, kisses and other forms of intimacy will result in prize money being deducted. A total of 10 episodes will be aired in this season as well, and they will include challenges that test a contestant's physical and mental stamina. In addition, they must focus on their own personal growth, while making a relationship based on emotions.

During this time, any cast member who does not follow Lana's rules and only focuses on making physical connections will be evicted immediately. Fans will have to wait for a month to find out who passes Lana's test and who takes home the Too Hot to Handle Season 5 trophy.

Too Hot to Handle couples that are still together after the show

As a result of this experience, many relationships have been made throughout the show, and some have even continued beyond. Among them are Emily and Cam, who appeared in Season 2. Based on their Instagram, they appear to still be going strong. In July 2021, Emily shared her relationship status with Cam on social media:

"We are very much in a relationship."

In addition, they occasionally share pictures of their travels together. Another couple that made headlines for their chemistry was Kayla and Seb. The pair did not win Season 4, but Kayla mentioned the following:

"We may not have won but I think I still win because I have the best man here. Money is easy to make, love is hard to find.”

As far as their Instagram posts show, they are still together. Last but not least, Jawahir and Nick took home $89,000 as Season 4's winners. However, they have not yet confirmed whether they are a couple or not. According to their social media, they comment on each other's posts on and off.

The latest season of Too Hot to Handle will be available on Netflix on July 14, 2023.

