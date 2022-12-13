What time will Too Hot To Handle season 4 episodes 6-10 air on Netflix? Release date and more details explored

After a thrilling first few episodes, Too Hot to Handle is back this week!

Too Hot To Handle season 4 episodes 6-10 will be released on Netflix this Wednesday, December 14, at 03:01 am ET. The episodes will feature 10 single cast members trying not to be physically intimate with each other to save the remaining prize money, which currently stands at $117,000. Over the last few episodes, the cast has already lost $83,000 due to their rule-breaking.

In a short preview of the upcoming episode, Lana hints at two newcomers joining the cast and breaking some of the existing bonds in the house. With certain visuals of back massages, Jawahir says that the cast is going to kill her, hinting that she has broken some serious rules that could cost the singles big money.

What to expect on Too Hot To Handle season 4 episodes 6-10?

In the preview of Too Hot To Handle, Seb can be seen crying and saying that it is all his fault, implying that he has broken another big rule. As of episode 5, Seb and Kayla's several mistakes have already cost the cast $68,000.

Too Hot to Handle host Lana also announces in the preview that some people will be going home before the big finale, which will most likely be featured in episode 10.

Other than that, Lana might give the contestants an opportunity to earn back some of the lost money in a couple of trust challenges.

What happened in episodes 1 to 5 of Too Hot To Handle season 4?

In episodes 1 to 5 of the show, 10 singles joined a fake show hosted by Mario Lopez, called Wild Love. With names printed on several cars and a new Caribbean house, the contestants had no idea that they were really on Too Hot to Handle.

Before heading to their first fake task, they had already established connections with each other and were shocked to learn that they could not be physically intimate with each other under host Lana's rules. While the cast was disappointed, they were also excited about the $200,000 reward. James said that as a college student, he had some loans that he wanted to pay off.

James decided to become the cop of the season and despite his several attempts, which included waking up at night to keep a closer look, the cast still lost $83,000. Other than that, James' love interest Brittan was done with him not paying attention to her and not even being affectionate.

She broke up with James and decided to date Ethan, who arrived in episode 4.

The season description reads:

"The contestants spend the season at a sprawling villa in the Caribbean. A group of single twenty somethings land on an island with plans to party and make out as much as humanly possible. What they don't realize is they’re about to be banned from having s*x. Those who slip up pay the price, lowering their winnings each time they’re caught in someone else's arms."

Creed and Sophie connected with each other before Flavia joined the show in episode 4. After being rejected by Seb, she decided to talk to Creed, who immediately broke up with Sophie and switched beds with Flavia. The current couples of the show are:

Creed and Flavia

Brittan and Ethan

Dominique and Nigel

Jawahir and Nick

Kayla and Seb

The first five episodes of Too Hot to Handle are already available on Netflix.

