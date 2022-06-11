What is ectopic pregnancy? Too Hot To Handle star Emily Miller rushed to hospital after severe stomach pain

Too Hot To Handle star Emily Miller shared the news of her pregnancy loss on Friday on Instagram. She was rushed to the hospital after she collapsed due to severe stomach pain.

In her post, Miller mentioned that she learned about her pregnancy a few weeks ago. While shopping on Tuesday, she collapsed due to the pain and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She was then informed that she had suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

For those unaware, ectopic pregnancy occurs when the fetus grows in the fallopian tube, which can be fatal sometimes. The medical definition of the condition reads:

“An ectopic pregnancy happens when a fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus, most commonly in the fallopian tube. The fallopian tube is not made to hold a growing embryo and can’t stretch like a uterus. This condition can lead to bleeding in the mother. An ectopic pregnancy is a life-threatening condition that requires emergency treatment.”

What did Emily Miller’s Instagram post describe?

Emily Miller wrote in her Instagram post that she was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, June 7, after she collapsed at a shop. After some scans, she was informed that she had suffered an ectopic pregnancy, which meant Miller had a pregnancy loss.

She and Cam Holmes learned about the pregnancy a few weeks ago and were excited about it. In the post, she mentioned that Holmes was holding her hand when they received the news about her condition. She had to go through surgery and was discharged on Thursday. The photos posted along with a lengthy caption featured her sniffing a cookie, which she revealed in the caption that it was Holmes’ protein cookie.

Apart from the description of her condition stated in the caption, Emily Miller also shared a message in the form of an image. It read:

“Thinking back, I definitely ignored the signs my body was trying to tell me early on about my ectopic pregnancy. I can only urge girls to get an early pregnancy scan just to be on the safe side to rule out any kind of potential problems. Ectopics pregnancies affect around 1 in 100 pregnancies. Please don’t ignore your body, love to you all.”

The photos also showed her lying on a hospital bed while Holmes was sleeping in a chair nearby. Reports stated that the couple had called it quits after Miller’s TikTok clip where she called herself “single.” However, her recent post narrated a different story. While she described Holmes's caring and loving nature in her post, he commented with an emoji of the globe (meaning world) and a heart added after “My.” He has also shared Miller's post on his Instagram story.

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes met on Too Hot To Handle

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes participated in Too Hot To Handle Season 2, which aired last year. The London-born was one of the finalists, while Holmes was the runner-up. They are the only pair still together after the reality TV show.

Miller is a model and part of the FOMO modeling agency. During her time on Too Hot To Handle, the participant was accused of blackfishing by a Twitter user. In response, she quipped: “I’m Indian, hun.”

Meanwhile, Emily Miller has come home from the hospital and is “bed-bound,” as per her Instagram post. Several celebrity friends were seen supporting her and sending love through the comments.

