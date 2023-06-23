“Did not go to St. Barts”: Bethenny Frankel addresses rumors about her being a part of RHUGT: RHONY

On her recent appearance on her iHeartRadio podcast, ReWives, Bethenny Frankel answered many of the trending topics about her life. The Real Housewives of New York star also addressed the ongoing rumors of her being a part of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. She denied the rumor and explained that she did not travel to St. Barts to film the show.

“I am not in St. Barts. I did not go to St. Barts,” Bethenny confirmed.

Bethenny Frekel also expressed how flattered she felt to be speaking about the show The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. Continuing on, she mentioned that she was grateful for all the people who write about it and really want her to be on the show.

“I’m just actually genuinely flattered, like, thank you,” she said.

This show, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, will feature some of the OG cast members of RHONY, which Bethenny Frankel was a part of. While she joined the show when it began airing in 2008, she left the show after being a part of only three seasons. However, she didn't stay away from the show for too long and returned in season seven only to leave the show in August 2019, after season 11.

When she left the show, Bethenny Frankel gave several reasons for why she left the show, including wanting to focus on her daughter.

"It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. I love that I’m someone that people really just think of as part of it,” she explained.

Here is how the rumors of Bethenny Frankel joining RHONY Legacy came about

There has been a lot of buzz on social media related to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. It only increased after the show revealed the cast members who will be featured this time around. RHUGT: RHONY Legacy is essentially RHUGT season 5, which will feature some old RHONY cast members.

In this season, the cast will be visiting St. Bart's, which is located in the Caribbean. Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman are among the names revealed for this season. Immediately after this was revealed, fans wondered who the other cast members would be.

One video of Ramona Singer caught everyone's attention during the promotion of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. The video featured a woman wearing the same hat that Bethenny Frankel owns according to her social media. After that, rumors spread that Bethenny Frankel would appear in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

In response to this rumor, Bethenny Frankel said that since she often wore a hat and glasses which led to people saying she would be going to St. Barts.

“I didn’t correct immediately, because I was watching what was happening, because I wanted to see how far this stupid thing could go,” Bethenny noted.

Bethenny concluded the conversation by reiterating that she wasn't in St. Barts.

“I think that horse has left the farm, but I love being a part of the conversation. I am not in St. Barts,” she concluded.

According to Page Six, the RHUGT: RHONY Legacy cast members have completed filming, but as of yet, no premiere date has been announced.

Meanwhile, season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City will feature cast members, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. The premiere date of season 14 is set for Sunday, July 16, 2023.

