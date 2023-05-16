RHONY Legacy X RHUGT season 5: Here’s how fans feel about the merge

RHONY Legacy, which was initially in the works as a separate show in light of the revamping of The Real Housewives of New York season 14, has decided to join hands with another spin-off of the franchise, RHUGT, for its upcoming season. While season 4 is already in the works, several New York Housewives will take a trip together for season 5.

However, fans have taken to social media to express their views about the RHONY Legacy x RHUGT season 5 merge, and they are not happy. They feel that the creators of the show have chosen the cast at random and stated that the majority of the women are from season 12. They further expressed their displeasure about Ramona Singer being on the show and addressed Andy Cohen by adding that they’re sick of him “throwing her a lifeline.”

marc ware ✨ @marccauldron Why are they bringing Ramona back for the RHUGT : Legacy RHONY!? I’m getting so sick of you throwing her a life line, Andy. so sick of it and her. Why are they bringing Ramona back for the RHUGT : Legacy RHONY!? I’m getting so sick of you throwing her a life line, Andy. so sick of it and her.

Fans react to RHUGT: RHONY Legacy

Season 5 of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will feature only former New York Housewives. Not only is the cast of the New York franchise returning as part of RHONY Legacy, but during the week-long installment, they’ll visit St. Barts, which was previously featured during the fifth season's vacation.

The merger comes in light of Andy Cohen's announcement in March 2022 about rebooting season 14 of RHONY. Legacy, for its part, fell apart during contract negotiations in January, which resulted in Jill Zarin walking out as she wanted all the cast members to get paid equally.

Jill will still not be a part of RHONY Legacy, but fans will see Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman return to screens as part of the Peacock series.

Fans took to social media to express their views on the upcoming season and stated that it looks boring. They further added that they should have just kept the former cast members on as the show’s cast instead of splitting the show and wondered if they were just going to “watch these ladies drink and argue till they’re 85.”

They expressed their dislike for Kristen being on RHONY Legacy and stated that she should have been replaced by Aviva or Carole. Other suggestions included Bethanny Frankel and Tinsley, and added that the show needed Jill as part of the cast.

Fans react to RHONY Legacy as part of RHUGT season 5 (Image via Twitter/@FunkBox_Rose)

They further expressed displeasure about Ramona being on the show and stated that her “toxic masculine energy” will be the final nail in RHONY Legcay’s coffin.

Several fans expressed what they expect out of the show and said that they need Taekman to “come in swinging” since she was the first one to call attention to Dorinda’s drunken behavior. They added that RHUGT season 5 has “potential.”

Bethanny Frankel’s take on RHONY Legacy x RHUGT season 5

The former Housewife took to TikTok to chime in about the upcoming season. She called it a brilliant idea by Bravo that would bring together the group of former New York housewives through an “economic venture.”

She added that through the show, Bravo went the economical way by putting the group on an island for one week and multiple episodes. She added that the fees for all of them together would be less than what they would have had to pay one housewife if they went ahead with the Legacy installment as a stand-alone show.

RHUGT season 5 is set to start filming in Summer 2023.

