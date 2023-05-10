"ALL FACTS!": Fans react after RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel's outburst over Kim Zolciak-Kroy Biermann's divorce

RHONY's former cast member Bethenny Frankel recently took to social media to chime in about Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce. The reality stars from Real Housewives of Atlanta filed for divorce on May 5 and according to The New York Post, records state that Briermann separated from the Respondent (Kim) on the grounds that the "marriage is irretrievably broken."

The former NFL linebacker wants sole physical custody of the couple's four children along with the property that the two currently live in at 3140 Manor Bridge Drive. However, this is not the only legal case the former RHOA cast members are involved in as documents suggest that they owe about $1,150,000 in federal taxes.

The Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel took to TikTok to comment on the divorce and told the couple to "pay their bills." She sounded angry during the video and said that the RHOA couple has always spent more money than they have. The reality star further went on to talk about her time on the show and how she struggled financially as well but never spent more than she had.

Fans took to The Shade Room's Instagram post of the video to share their views about the same and agreed with the RHONY star.

Fans react to RHONY's Bethenny Frankel slamming RHOA alum Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann in light of divorce and financial trouble

The reality star who previously appeared on RHONY recently took to social media to express her views on RHOA couple Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce and financial issues.

Frankel sounded angry in the clip she shared as she claimed that she heard about the divorce through her producers and had also heard about the foreclosure rumors in the past. She said that marriage is hard enough and doing it on national television doesn't help matters.

Bethenny said "he’s on a football salary and she’s on a housewives salary" and they spend money like the "plane is going down."

She continued:

"The thing is, you can’t spend more than you make."

The RHONY alum added that getting on the show, making money, and spending it, followed by bankruptcy and foreclosure is the "old housewives model." She added that this is "what is wrong with America" and said that people must pay their bills.

Fans took The Shade Room's Instagram post of the video to agree with the RHONY star. They also wondered why Frankel was so "triggered" by the news.

However, one user noted that while she may seem like she's angry, it's probably "the ways he speaks" and further agreed with her and told people to use the couple's example as a lesson.

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) returned to screens on May 7, 2023, and will air episodes every Sunday on Bravo.

