What happened to Bethenny Frankel’s face? RHONY alum reveals she’s “not doing that great”

RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel recently took to her Instagram handle to open up about suffering from an auto-immune condition that has gotten worse over the years. In the clip, she explained that her body does not retain water and that she is often severally dehydrated as a result.

The video came in response to many people wondering why Bethenny’s face looks so different in her latest video. She stated that she’s only doing this because she loves her fans.

Bethenny added:

"I am messed up. I am not doing that great."

"Post-covid, post-vaccine, this thing is way worse": RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel sheds light on her health

The 52-year-old American businesswoman, who said goodbye to RHONY in 2019, recently took to social media to open up about an auto-immune disease that causes her to be extremely dehydrated and nothing seems to work.

Bethenny said in an Instagram post that while it’s not always as bad as it has been recently, it can sometimes be really painful.

She revealed that people have been asking why her face looks weird lately in her makeup videos and added that it’s because she’s “so dehydrated” and riddled with aches and pains. She further continued:

"I’m bloated, swollen and I’ve gained 4 lbs in 3 days because my body is desperately hanging on to any water it can."

The RHONY alum previously opened up about her battle with POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome) and how it’s been worse ever since COVID-19. Soon after the Instagram post, the reality star posted a story consisting of herself in a hat and another one describing how she feels about herself due to the condition.

She said that in the picture she can see that the skin under her eyes is so dry and she can understand why people filter their pictures. Bethenny added:

"I’d like to touch this up right now because I’m just not my best."

RHONY Bethenny Frankel feels conscious about herself due to her condition (Image via Instagram/@bethennyfrankel)

The former reality star added that she really appreciates the messages that her fans have sent since the posts and pointed out that she’s tried most of the suggestions they sent her already and nothing seems to work. She added that a change in climate often results in a flare-up for her and that she’s been in excruciating pain.

The RHONY alum added that the symptoms have been worse since COVID-19 and its vaccine, further continuing that she cannot separate and does not know where the support groups are but described the condition as a “monstrous beast.” She said:

"It used to be something to manage, this is something totally new."

Bethenny added that she wants researchers, scientists, and people in the medical field to open their eyes and figure out what is happening, because something is wrong and “s*** has gone sideways for sure.”

Condition is much worse post covid - RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel (Image via Instagram/@bethennyfrankel)

The 52-year-old added that anyone with an auto-immune disease is saying the same thing about their condition post-covid and post-vaccine and no attention has been paid to it which is why the RHONY former cast member feels that someone like her, who has a large audience and relative power needs to speak up about it.

The Bravo show is set to return this year with a new cast consisting of Sai De Dilvam Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

