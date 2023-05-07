Why did comedian Jessica Kirson call Bethenny Frankel "the rudest person on earth"? Details explored

Comedian Jessica Kirson’s old interview resurfaced recently when she was seen slamming former RHONY cast member Bethenny Frankel. The two worked together back in 2014 during the latter’s canceled daytime talk show, Bethenny, where Jessica opened the show by warming up the audience.

However, during her appearance on the podcast So What Do You Really Know in 2021, she opened up about working with the former RHONY cast member and called her “the rudest person on Earth.” The same year, the comedian also slammed the reality star on social media for her negative comments towards Meghan Markle. At the time, she called her a “total b*tch” for how she treated her on the daytime talk show.

Jessica Kirson’s old interview of her slamming former RHONJ cast member Bethenny Frankel resurfaces

The stand-up comedian and television personality who previously appeared on shows such as Premium Blend, Fresh Faces, Awesomely Bad, and Last Comic Standing worked with Bravo celebrity Bethenny Frankel while she was filming her daytime talk show, Bethenny, in 2014.

While the show was eventually canceled, Jessica was responsible for “warming up” the audience before they started filming.

The 53-year-old comedian appeared on an episode of So What Do You Really Know in 2021, where she opened up to host Deadair Dennis Maler about her time working with the reality star. A clip of the interview recently made the rounds on social media, as Instagram account @ilovebigcomedy posted a snippet on May 2, 2023, where Jessica Kirson can be heard calling Frankel “the rudest person on Earth.”

She said:

"I did warm up for her show for months, and she didn’t say hi to me once. She literally talked to me like I was a piece of sh*t. This is the rudest person on Earth."

She added that Bethenny never introduced herself, greeted her, or thanked her for being a part of the show. Jessica Kirson added that she never told her that she was doing a great job or had any type of conversation with her.

She continued:

"I had had enough of it. I was in the middle of the show and I took the microphone and put it down on the side of the stage and literally left. I was like, I’m done. It was hilarious."

The comedian added that she was done with the Real Housewives of New York’s former cast member’s behavior, and when she was applauded for having the confidence to stand up for herself, she added that she would rather do comedy on the street “with a bucket” than be treated like that.

The same year, Jessica Kirson slammed the reality star on social media for her comments about Meghan Markle. Ahead of Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Bethenny took to social media and called the Duchess of Sussex an “unknown actress”. She further mocked her for how she was treated in the palace.

Jessica was not happy with the RHONJ cast member and called her “a b*tch.” She further elaborated on how she treated her on the show. After the backlash that she received, Bethenny retracted her statements about Meghan Markle.

She wrote:

"I watched M & H sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless."

Jessica Kirson is set to start her tour, during which she will perform in New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and more.

