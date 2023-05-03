"We don't want it": Why are fans disapproving of RHONY season 14 following premiere date announcement?

After the conclusion of the 13th season of RHONY (Real Housewives of New York City), no reunion was planned for the cast members. This sparked a lot of disappointment among fans, especially after it was revealed at the BravoCon fan conference in New York City on Sunday, April 30, that the upcoming season of the show will feature new cast mates.

Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan, Lizzy Savetsky, Sai De Silva, and Erin Dana Lichy are the six women selected as housewives for Real Housewives of New York City season 14.

Bravo @BravoTV Start spreading the news. #RHONY Season 14 premieres July 16th! Start spreading the news. #RHONY Season 14 premieres July 16th! ✨🍎✨ https://t.co/ZaQIPVEP9F

In an interview with Variety earlier this week, Andy Cohen, the longtime executive producer of Real Housewives, shared that RHONY season 14 involves “rebooting and recasting,” which means starting from scratch. Also in that interview, Andy Cohen mentioned that a second series will feature the former stars. Cohen said:

“You know that we’re at a crossroads for ‘RHONY. We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

In the old series, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Eboni K. Williams, and Leah McSweeney were cast members. The news that the cast members of Real Housewives of New York season 14 will change has created quite a buzz on social media, given that fans wanted to see old faces returning. As a result, many are now saying that they do not want the upcoming season.

Fans unhappy even as Andy Cohen opens up about the rationale behind the change in the RHONY cast

During the interview, Andy Cohen also mentioned that the upcoming season is going to be interesting since they are striving to share the best stories possible with the audience, and there are several ways to improve things. He added:

“This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races, and religions.”

Seeing the old cast members get changed for the show's 14th season upset fans who have been devoted to the show since its debut in 2008. Fans have been sharing their disappointment on social media ever since the news about the premiere was released.

mention it alllll @2021Cmc @BravoTV I feel like it isn’t fair to say season 14 when there isn’t an inkling of a person left from season 13 @BravoTV I feel like it isn’t fair to say season 14 when there isn’t an inkling of a person left from season 13 😒

Nicole @propinquitygaze @BravoTV I've watched RHONY every season since the beginning and I will be skipping this one. Not excited at all from what I heard. @BravoTV I've watched RHONY every season since the beginning and I will be skipping this one. Not excited at all from what I heard.

Eilegend @lipsarinna @BravoTV Would be great promo if it had the original ladies @BravoTV Would be great promo if it had the original ladies https://t.co/WukGsEPMJ6

Will the old cast members appear in a new show?

According to Andy, there will be a second Real Housewives of New York City featuring all the old cast members. There is no title for the upcoming show yet, but some examples include RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy.

Along with this, he added that the RHONY reboot is “being developed and produced for Bravo,” but in terms of the second show containing old housewives, there is a “question mark where the throwback will air,” since the Peacock network is an option.

Watch Bravo's season 14 premiere of Real Housewives of New York at 9/8c on Sunday, July 16.

