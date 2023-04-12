"So bad!": Fans slam Danielle Cabral for calling fellow RHONJ newcomer Rachel Fuda a "rat" in episode 10

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members embarking on their trip to Ireland. While some ladies had fun and made memories, others were engaged in serious conversations surrounding family issues, strained friendships and other dynamics, creating significant drama.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Danielle addressed her issues with fellow newcomer Rachel. She slammed the latter for twisting her words and building a false narrative about what she said and relaying the same to Margaret. Danielle further termed her fellow newbie a "rat."

Fans slammed Danielle for her comments. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo series has received its fair share of criticism and love over the years it has been on the air. Fans have religiously followed the cast's journey and have expressed their opinions on social media.

Cast members of season 13 include OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania. Newcomers include Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fressler appear as "friends" of the housewives.

Danielle addresses her feelings towards Rachel on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the ladies preparing for their trip to Ireland and making the necessary arrangements for the same. The goal was to celebrate Teresa Giudice's bachelorette party but at the same time also have some fun and get away from all of the drama. However, that wasn't possible.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Italian Invasion, reads:

"Before the Ireland excursion begins, Melissa hosts a Boujie Kidz pop-up for Danielle; Paul's family gives Dolores advice on how to handle drama in the Emerald Isle; once they've crossed the pond, Teresa's bachelorette party begins."

Ahead of leaving for Ireland in the RHONJ episode, Melissa hosted a pop-up for Danielle's new e-commerce venture at her Envy store. The newcomer felt that the situation was airier after a tense coffee reading that resulted in her feud with fellow newbie Rachel Fuda.

In a previous episode, Danielle spoke to Rachel about how Margaret had an "arsenal" on the fellow cast members, indicating that the star was used to digging up information on the ladies. Rachel relayed the same to Margaret which led to the latter confronting Danielle.

Danielle got into a feud with her fellow RHONJ newcomer as she felt that the latter had twisted her words to ignite a feud between her and Margaret. The newbie also claimed that Rachel had purposefully made it into a terrible situation.

On this week's episode, Danielle addressed her feelings towards Rachel when Melissa asked her how she was feeling. Noting that she was "distraught" by their feud, Danielle said:

"Instead of making the situation better, she continued to go at me and dig at me. She threw me under the bus and I didn't throw anybody under the bus. What I saw that day, I saw a rat that took everything I said, spun it, tried to dig me in a hole and screw my relationship with Margaret."

Fans slam Danielle for calling Rachel a "rat" on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to express concerns with Danielle calling Rachel a "rat." Check out what they have to say.

AndreaF @AndLyn101 Danielle you said it just OWN it #RHONJ Danielle you said it just OWN it #RHONJ

RealHousewivesRealTalk @RHRealTalk Danielle is annoying. At some point you just need to own what you said and stop blaming Rachel for repeating it. She won’t last long as a newbie if she doesn’t learn things always get repeated amongst the housewives #RHONJ Danielle is annoying. At some point you just need to own what you said and stop blaming Rachel for repeating it. She won’t last long as a newbie if she doesn’t learn things always get repeated amongst the housewives #RHONJ

Zoso @takesome_e Danielle is being so annoying please it’s not that serious #RHONJ Danielle is being so annoying please it’s not that serious #RHONJ https://t.co/SLFm0GDfOz

LOUki @loucr26 Yo, being called a rat where I come from you better be hiding or watching your back because you’re DEAD on site! BUT in Rachel’s case she doing her job as a HOUSEWIFE RIGHT!!! #RHONJ Yo, being called a rat where I come from you better be hiding or watching your back because you’re DEAD on site! BUT in Rachel’s case she doing her job as a HOUSEWIFE RIGHT!!! #RHONJ

ACE 🪴 @TalkAmarachi Danielle has a cute clothing line but this rat comment was not close to being cute or clever. There's no crime committed & no one is going to prison for snitching. It's Marge. Relax! #RHONJ Danielle has a cute clothing line but this rat comment was not close to being cute or clever. There's no crime committed & no one is going to prison for snitching. It's Marge. Relax! #RHONJ

Brenda Nunez @labelladonna00 No matter where you're from, calling someone a rat is the end of your civil existence. #RHONJ No matter where you're from, calling someone a rat is the end of your civil existence. #RHONJ

Season 13 of RHONJ is getting intense with each passing episode. The series is midway into the installment and the drama has only begun. The cast will deliver even more dramatic moments in the coming weeks. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness it all pan out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes