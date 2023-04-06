Why didn't Dina Manzo attend Teresa Giudice's wedding? Drama explained in the wake of the recent RHONJ episode

The latest Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 episode aired on Tuesday, April 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Most of the discussion between the ladies revolved around Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' upcoming wedding. One of the names thrown out into thin air by the Gorgas was that of the former castmate and OG housewife Dina Manzo.

In the RHONJ episode, Joe Gorga alleged that Luis had severed a business relationship with Dina Manzo's husband Dave Cantin. He added that the incident caused a rift between Teresa and Dina. They also questioned if the latter was going to be part of the wedding, given the issues between the two families. However, it looks like that wasn't the case at all.

During her appearance on Two Ts in a Pod podcast in November 2022, Teresa revealed the reason behind Dina's absence at the wedding. She said that Dina didn't attend the wedding as she didn't want to be on camera.

Teresa said:

“Once you are on TV and then you aren’t on TV anymore, you don’t want to be in front of the camera. I totally get it."

Why was Dina Manzo's name brought up in the recent RHONJ episode?

On this week's RHONJ episode, the ladies gathered for a coffee cup reading. They discussed Teresa's upcoming nuptials with Luis Rulas. Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin revealed that they were asked to be the bridesmaids. This upset Melissa Gorga, who expressed that Dolores wasn't even invited to Teresa Guidice's engagement party.

The ladies then noted that although Teresa got two bridesmaids, she also lost one in Dina Manzo, as she wasn't going to attend the wedding. Apparently, Teresa had a vision where she saw Dolores and Jennifer walking down the aisle as bridesmaids.

In an RHONJ confessional, Melissa pointed out that Dolores wasn't invited to the engagement party because Dina Manzo was. The two ladies had a major falling out years ago. Dolores even refused to speak on the matter this week.

Melissa added:

"Here Louis and Dina's husband have an argument over business. These two are no longer friends...All of a sudden she [Teresa] is like "Dolores, I was meditating..." ...so convenient that meditation moment."

Are RHONJ housewives Dina Manzo and Teresa Giudice friends?

Dina and Teresa have maintained a great friendship over the years. Dina was even seen posting a picture with her friend's daughter Adriana Giudice on her birthday in September 2022. She also has pictures with Teresa on her social media.

In a statement to Page Six on April 5, 2023, a source refuted Gorgas' claims about Luis having any issues with Dina's husband Dave Cantin.

In the RHONJ episode, Joe Gorga was the one to make the claims and alleged that Dave had called him up to talk about it. Calling the allegations "comical," the source told the outlet that there has been no issue at all between them.

Another source told the outlet that both Luis and Dave had "no beef" and that they are, in fact, very close friends. The publication reached out to Joe Gorga's representative for the RHONJ star for comment but they declined as the reunion was "coming up soon."

Season 13 of the series has been dramatic in every which way. There is only more to come in the upcoming weeks as the cast gets involved in more complicated dynamics and issues, leading to many confrontations and arguments. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store.

RHONJ airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

