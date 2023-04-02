What did Teresa Giudice say about Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp? RHONJ star addresses concerns

RHONJ is currently airing its 13th installment, and amidst all the content that fans witness on screens, the cast also continues to provide popcorn-worthy drama off-screen.

Teresa Giudice, one of the show’s stars whose wedding was one of the main storylines of season 13, recently opened up about former cast members Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp during an appearance on Up and Adam Live. During the interview, Adam brought up the former cast members' podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, and stated that the two focus on Bravo hot topics.

Teressa immediately jumped in and said:

"And they’re sh*t starters, right?"

RHONJ Teresa Giudice opens up about Two T’s in a Pod’s Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice and Melissa Pfeister recently appeared on an episode of Up and Adam!, where they shared what happened on the Bravo show and how it affected their lives.

Show host Adam asked Teresa about her mental health, and she opened up about going to therapy, adding how her husband, Luis, encouraged her to start it. However, when Adam asked her whether she would ever consider family therapy, the Bravo star declined and stated that her family had been one of the reasons for her emotional distress.

Most fans know Teresa as someone who has found herself in the middle of drama and in most instances, she’s up against her brother and his wife, Joe and Melissa Gorga. Viewers have seen the family drama repeatedly. However, while on the podcast, the RHONJ season 13 cast member stated that it’s her time to heal now.

Adam then asked Teressa and Melissa how it felt when people compared their podcasts to others, such as Two T’s in a Pod by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp. He added that their podcast mainly focused on the two of them covering Bravo's hot topics, and Teresa quickly interjected and said that “they’re sh*t starters, right?"

Melissa stated that the RHONJ former cast members’ podcast focuses on Bravo and its shows and is different from their podcast, which is more open regarding the topics they cover. Teressa added:

"It’s all drama with them. We don’t want to be like that."

She also said that they are more about being positive, “namaste,” and lifting each other rather than tearing each other down to “get clicks.” The Bravo star added that she wants to be helping people, and while everyone talks about drama, Tamra and Teddi only talk about that and other negative things. She said:

"I don’t like that, I want to be more positive."

Melissa said that while they often hit on Bravo, their podcast focuses on “life-life”. Adam added that he understands why they would want to focus on the positive post-pandemic since there was a time when everyone was “grasping at straws” looking for positivity, and that’s what the RHONJ season 13 cast member is providing people with.

RHONJ season 13 airs new episodes every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

